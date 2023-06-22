FCM Received Significant Support from Shareholders, Disappointed that “Passive” Investors Saw Fit to Give Incumbent Directors Another Chance to Disappoint

/EIN News/ -- FCM Won the Majority of Retail Shareholders’ Vote and Thanks Them for Their Strong Support



FCM Exhorts Institutions to Live Up to Touted Social Investment Goals and Closely Monitor MindMed Board and Management

FCM Concerned MindMed Board and Management Will Continue Decimation of Shareholder Value

FCM Intends to Continue its Fight for Shareholder Value, and to Hold the Board and Management Accountable for MindMed’s Performance

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FCM MM HOLDINGS, LLC (“FCM”) commented on Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MNMD) (“MindMed” or the “Company”) announcement of preliminary results from the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) and thanks fellow shareholders for their significant show of support at the AGM.

FCM has been advised that it won over 50% of the retail shareholder vote, underscoring the widespread concern about MindMed’s excessive spending, outrageous executive and director compensation, flawed corporate governance practices, and delayed and mismanaged clinical trials. FCM intends to continue fighting for all shareholders to prevent further value destruction at MindMed.

FCM is disappointed that “passive” institutional investors who purport to advocate for “ESG” policies turned a blind eye to serious ethical lapses by current management and saw fit to give incumbent directors another chance.

“We believe that the strong support for our nominees in the face of MindMed’s campaign of distraction tactics and obfuscations shows that many other shareholders share our concerns about the direction and future of MindMed. The issues we raised in our campaign, and indeed for over two years, have not gone away. The Board must take decisive action to get MindMed’s bloated overhead and costs under control, ask hard questions of management about their stewardship of the Company’s clinical programs and not reward executives and management for poor performance,” said Dr. Scott Freeman, FCM nominee and MindMed co-founder.

FCM will continue to place pressure on MindMed to live up to their promises to shareholders by:

Providing top-line results for the two trials in MM-120 in 2023.

Ensuring cash runway into the first half of 2025, without further dilution.

Providing substantially enhanced transparency to all shareholders.

Detailing its intellectual property strategy in 2023.

Ensuring that “one-time” compensation grants to management and the Board are not repeated.



FCM will also continue to place pressure on MindMed to act in the interest of its shareholders by:

Not substantially diluting shareholders in another destructive financing.

Aligning management compensation with shareholder value creation.

Fixing MindMed’s bylaws to become compliant with NASDAQ listing rules.



“The Board must begin acting as independent fiduciaries for shareholders and hold management to account. Our fellow shareholders can rest assured that FCM intends to remain a vigilant and engaged shareholder of MindMed. We thank you sincerely for your support,” continued Dr. Freeman.

About FCM

FCM MM Holdings, LLC is a special purpose vehicle set-up to represent nine early investors in MindMed, including Dr. Scott Freeman and Mr. Chad Boulanger. FCM and the other participants in its solicitation hold a 3.5% beneficial ownership of MindMed's outstanding shares and represents additional interests in MindMed shares through holdings in Savant Addiction Medicine LLC, Savant HWP, Inc., and Savant HWP Holdings, LLC. FCM is managed by Mr. Jake Freeman and each of FCM’s stakeholders are deeply invested in MindMed's long-term success.

Shareholder Contact:

Okapi Partners LLC

info@okapipartners.com

(855) 305-0856

Media:

Riyaz Lalani & Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

fcmmm@gagnierfc.com

