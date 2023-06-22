Bleeding Disorders Market to Reach $26 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global bleeding disorders market is driven by factors such as an increase in number of patients suffering from hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and other bleeding disorders, rapid advancements in treatment of bleeding disorders and rise in number of clinical trials for the development of antihemophilic drugs.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Bleeding disorders Market by Disease Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Von Willebrand Disease and Others), by Treatment Type (Factor Replacement Therapy and Drug Therapy), by Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global bleeding disorder market is valued at $13.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $26 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of bleeding disorders such as hemophilia A & B, which further increases the demand of antihemophilic drug and increase in funding to conduct R&D activities for the development of novel therapy to treat bleeding disorders acts as a key driving factor for the growth of the global bleeding disorder market. However, the high cost of hemophilia treatment, and serious adverse effects associated with plasma derived products are expected to hamper the bleeding disorder market growth. On the contrary, surge in healthcare expenditure, and unmet medical demands to get better treatment options for hemophilia in developing countries are expected to create immense opportunities for the expansion of the global market in the future.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $13.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $26 billion CAGR 6.6% No. of Pages in Report 458 Segments covered Disease Type, Treatment Type, Distribution Channel and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of hemophilia Technological advancements in treatment of hemophilia



Favorable government initiatives for hemophilia management Opportunities Rise in awareness about bleeding disorders in developing countries Restraints High cost of bleeding disorders treatments

Covid-19 Scenario

The global bleeding disorders market was negatively impacted during the pandemic. The pandemic led to delays in routine medical appointments and diagnostic testing, which resulted to delayed diagnoses and treatment of bleeding disorders.

The bleeding disorders market is expected to recover in the post-pandemic period. Rise in awareness in pharmaceutical companies, and governments regarding supply chain hinderance of pharmaceutical products drives the growth of bleeding disorders market.

The hemophilia A segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on disease type, the hemophilia A segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global bleeding disorder market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of hemophilia A and increase in research & development activities for the development of novel therapies to treat hemophilia A. The same segment is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The factor replacement therapy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on treatment type, the factor replacement therapy segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global bleeding disorder market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in the prevalence of severe hemophilic patients and surge in number of research & development activities, and increase in number of clinical trials, for the development of novel factor replacement therapy based drugs. The same segment would cite the highest CAGR of 6.7% during forecast period.

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global bleeding disorder market revenue, owing to surge in aging population and increase in health consciousness. However, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to portray a fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032. This is owing to the fact that hospital pharmacies offer the precise drug according to severity of bleeding disorder in patient. Therefore, patients mostly prefer hospital pharmacy.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global bleeding disorder market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in cases of bleeding disorder, strong presence of key players, and availability of advanced healthcare system & modern medical technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032 , owing to the presence of large hemophilia patient population, rise in demand of drugs of bleeding disorder due to high population base, and increase in public–private investments for unmet medical needs.

Leading Market Players: -

Bayer AG

CSL Ltd. (CSL Behring)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Grifols, S.A.

Medexus Pharma Inc.,

Novo Nordisk A/S

Octapharma AG

Pfizer Inc.

SANOFI Corporation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global bleeding disorder market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

