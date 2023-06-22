Flash News: OKX Wallet's Ordinals Market Claims #1 Marketshare for Ordinals

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 22, 2023.



OKX Wallet's Ordinals Market Claims #1 Marketshare for Ordinals

OKX Wallet, the first and only multi-chain wallet to support the trading of BRC-20 tokens on both web and mobile is proud to announce that it is the number one marketplace for Ordinals trading.

According to the blockchain data analytics platform Dune, OKX percentage share of volume on Ordinals trading reached 48.4%.

The OKX Wallet Ordinals Marketplace allows users to view real-time data to participate in ongoing token sales, as well as the option to buy tokens that have completed sales on the marketplace. Users can also view the assets they own in the 'Home' tab.

In addition, OKX Wallet offers users the ability to speed up or cancel transactions, which no other wallet currently provides. This feature allows users to have greater control over their transactions, making the process faster and more efficient.



