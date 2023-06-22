Veterinary CRO Market : A Thriving Sector Set to Hit $1.17 Billion by 2030 | 7.7% CAGR

Veterinary CRO Market

The Global Veterinary CRO Market generated $577.20 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $1.17 billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Veterinary CRO industry generated $771.8 million in 2019, and is estimated to garner $1.26 billion in 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Increase in ownership of companion animals, surge in animal health expenditure, and prevalence of diseases among companion animals drive the growth of the global veterinary CRO market. However, lack of standardization in veterinary CROs hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in awareness regarding animal healthcare presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐑𝐎 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Most of the practices in the animal health industry have been affected due to transport restrictions, limited availability of human resources, and countrywide lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Economic slowdown occurred due to the pandemic. This led to limitations on funding for R&D activities for veterinary companies and they needed to outsource these activities.

There has been a substantial rise in R&D activities for development of Covid-19 veterinary vaccines and antiviral drugs as several cases of infection in dogs and cats were reported.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on service type, the clinical trials segment contributed to the largest market share, holding nearly one-third of the global veterinary CRO market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to time consumed to carry out the clinical trial process, which encourages outsourcing of the service. The report also offers a detailed analysis of segments including toxicology, market authorization & regulatory support, and others.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐠𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on animal type, the dogs segment accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global veterinary CRO market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to increase in ownership of dogs as companion animals across the world. The research also analyzes segments including cats and others.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global veterinary CRO market, and will maintain its lead position by 2027. This is attributed to ease in availability of CRO products, surge in pet ownership, and rise in animal healthcare expenditure. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness related to animal health among the population.

𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐑𝐎 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

KLIFOVET AG

Clinvet

Oncovet Clinical Research

Löhlein & Wolf Vet Research

Triveritas

ONDAX Scientific

VetPharm, Inc.

Veterinary Research Management (VRM) Ltd.

VETSPIN SRL

