Driving the Future : Exploring the Electric and Hybrid Multi-Purpose Vehicle Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Electric & Hybrid Multi-Purpose Vehicle Market by Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle), by Tonnage (Up to 3.5 Tons, Above 3.5 Tons) and by End Usage (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." Electric & hybrid multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) are designed to maximize the interior space for transporting passengers as well as cargo in rear seating rows. MPV’s are installed with reconfigurable seats in rear three rows, a higher roof, flat floor and sliding doors for rear passengers.

Furthermore, the upright seating positions maximizes the use of interior space to feel more spacious and comfortable. The seating arrangement of MPV has two or three rows, which conveniently could serve 5-8 passengers. Electric & Hybrid MPV’s use unibody frame construction and thus are lightweight. Additionally, improved frame construction and reduced weight results in better handling & fuel-efficiency. Therefore, improved frame construction and better fuel efficiency is expected to drive the growth of the global electric & hybrid multi-purpose vehicle market in near future.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗

★Electric & hybrid multi-purpose vehicles is an evolving sector; however, a major impact on the production and sales operations have been observed, owing to the Corona virus pandemic.

★Majority of electric and hybrid multi-purpose vehicle manufacturers have suspended all manufacturing operations, owing to the government declared lockdown due to which devastating losses were witnessed.

★The manufacturers are losing momentum toward the electrification of the multi-purpose vehicles due to the Corona virus; therefore, disrupting the investments and liquidity for the electric & hybrid multi-purpose vehicle segment.

★The affected countries are facing issues such as closure of factories and unavailability of workforce owing to COVID-19 pandemic which further causes a major cash flow problem for the electric & hybrid multi-purpose vehicle manufacturers.

★As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months the need for rebalancing the risks and liquidating the assets is required in order to optimize the flexibility of electric & hybrid multi-purpose vehicle manufacturers.

The internal combustion engine vehicles emit a high volume of carbon discharge in the environment which is encourages the consumers to shift from diesel engine to electric & hybrid vehicles. Governments across the world have taken initiatives to deploy electric vehicles to control the environmental pollution level and improve the air quality. For instance, electric vehicle initiative (EVI), a multi firm government policy forum established in 2009 under clean energy ministerial (CEM), helped major electric vehicle manufacturers to accelerate the production of electric & hybrid MPV’s globally. Furthermore, initiatives to deploy electric multi-purpose vehicle will reduce the dependence on crude oil. Therefore, growing concerns over environmental pollution is expected to boost the growth of the electric & hybrid multi-purpose vehicle market.

Electric & hybrid multi-purpose vehicles have major advantages over diesel MPV’s, however the manufacturing and maintenance cost for the electric MPV is higher than internal combustion engine vehicles. Moreover, the reason for high cost of electric MPV’s is primarily due to lower production level. Furthermore, the unavailability of infrastructure required for the electric & hybrid MPV growth has proved to be a negative factor, which further affects the growth of the electric MPV market. Therefore, unavailability of infrastructure and high manufacturing cost is expected to hamper the growth of the electric & hybrid multi-purpose vehicle market.

