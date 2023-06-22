Energy Gum Market 2023 - Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Industry Share And Forecast To 2031

Increase in consumption of health and energy supplements by non-traditional users drives the energy gum market growth

Rise in sports participation and surge in the number of fitness and health centers drive the growth of the global energy gum market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Energy Gum Market Size was valued at $89.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $192.1million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the fitness training/exercising segment accounted for approximately 33% of the global market in terms of value. Energy gum, also known as caffeinated gum, is a type of energy supplement sold in the form of gums, which provide physical and mental stimulation and instant boost of energy.

It helps in reducing the effects of fatigue, and sleep deprivation. Energy gum is prepared by softening the gum base combining it with other formulation ingredients such as caffeine, taurine, and B-vitamins. It improves mental and cognitive performance by delivering caffeine, which is effective for stimulating physical vigilance. Other health advantages associated with energy gum include improved reaction time, alertness, concentration, and prevention of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players operating in the global energy gum market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their energy gum market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market.The key players profiled in this report include Blast Power Gum, Blockhead HQ Ltd., Ferrero SpA, GelStat Corporation (Mastix LLC), GumRunners, LLC, Lotte Group, Mars Inc., Mondelez International, Inc., NeuroGum, LLC, and Yıldız Holding.

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed approximately one-third share of the global market in 2021. Developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China display a huge growth potential for this market on account of high disposable income, decent number of millennial population participating in sports, and surge in the number of fitness centers in these countries.

The energy gum market is segmented on the basis of application, flavor, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into fitness training/exercising, sports, study, business, and others. On the basis of flavors, the market is divided into mint, fruit flavors, and others. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented on the basis of online, supermarket, convenience store, and health store segments. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

Based on sales channel, the online segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global energy gum market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased association of the internet and e-shopping with consumers in developing regions. However, the supermarkets segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increased availability of energy gums in supermarkets.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of energy gum market analysis for region, North America accounted for the largest revenue shareof the global market, registering a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031, followed by Europe.

On the basis of energy gum market trends in 2021, the supermarket distribution channel segment accounted for approximately 30% share, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3%.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031 in the energy gum market forecast period.

In 2021, the U.S. generated the highest revenue, accounting for approximately 30% share of the global market.

Brazil is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

