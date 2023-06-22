XPO Completes Expansion of Salt Lake City Service Center to Add Capacity and Better Serve Customers

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn. , June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today announced the completion of an expansion of its Salt Lake City service center. This is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to grow the capacity of its North American network and increase opportunities to serve customers and win new business.

This expansion adds 58 doors in the growing Salt Lake City market, reinforcing XPO’s commitment to operational excellence and investing in its network for the long-term. The project also expands the service center’s yard by approximately 170,000 square feet, creating a more efficient work environment for employees and allowing them to handle more freight and traffic with greater ease.

Dave Bates, chief operating officer of XPO, said, “At XPO, we’re focused on adding capacity where it’s most effective in driving efficiency, growth and returns for our business. Our investment in the Salt Lake City facility will allow us not only to better serve our existing customers but will support new business growth in a market that’s a major hub for freight. We’re also excited to contribute to the continued growth of the local economy by providing more job opportunities in the freight transportation industry.”

The Salt Lake City service center currently employs over 200 people. The company expects to hire additional dockworkers and driver sales representatives now that the expansion is complete.

This announcement marks another important milestone in the implementation of XPO’s previously announced plan to open 900 net new doors nationally by the first quarter of 2024.

About XPO

XPO (NYSE: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 48,000 customers with 558 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.