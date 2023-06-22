Renewable Innovations Inc. (REII), receives order for first Hydrogen Fuel Cell UPS backup power system in New Zealand

/EIN News/ -- Once successfully installed and operational, the next phase will expand the project to potentially more than 100 sites across New Zealand.

Lindon UT, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following up on the press release dated February 27th, 2023, Renewable Innovations, Inc. (OTC: REII), a leader in the zero-carbon, green solutions alternative fuel industry, announced today it has received an order from a large New Zealand State Owned Enterprise (SOE) for the first hydrogen fuel cell powered UPS system in the country. RI will be partnering with several large New Zealand and international companies during this project.

This single Renewable Innovations EmPower™ hydrogen fuel cell power system will immediately go into production for delivery to a semi-remote New Zealand location for acceptance testing. The fuel cell system is equipped with inverters and a smart management-control system in order to deliver high quality, uninterruptable, carbon-free power. But this is just the beginning…

Once the first unit is successfully tested and accepted, the project will be expanded. This could result in deliveries of another 100 plus systems to sites across New Zealand translating into revenues of over $30 million.

Robert Mount, Founder, President and CEO of Renewable Innovations remarked, “This is an exciting first to be implementing hydrogen power UPS solutions in New Zealand and other South Pacific countries. New Zealand is advancing its hydrogen production and supply systems. We anticipate a countrywide roll out in 2024.”

Future orders for this EmPower™ product will require the provision of assembly, servicing, and support facilities in New Zealand.

About Renewable Innovations, Inc.

Renewable Innovations, Inc. (OTC: REII) is a leading hydrogen and fuel cell integration solutions provider. Headquartered in Utah, with team members across Europe, New Zealand, and throughout the USA, Renewable Innovations is accelerating the growth and opportunities within the renewable economy. Its team of industry leaders brings extensive experience and invaluable connections across the renewable, hydrogen, and alternative energy sectors. Along with its partners, investors, and clients, it is making major technological advancements with products and solutions to lead the world into a new and exciting carbon-free future.

More Information, contact:

Mark Cain, mark@renewable-innovations.com, or info@renewable-innovations.com

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “projects,” “targets,” “estimates” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be accurate or realized, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Renewable Innovations control, including but not limited to regulatory approvals and market conditions. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is included in Renewable Innovation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Renewable Innovations disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Brokers and Analysts

Chesapeake Group

410-825-3930

info@chesapeakegp.com