Bullet Blockchain Retains TraDigital IR as Strategic Investor Relations and Digital Communications Advisor

/EIN News/ -- RENO, NV, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Bullet Blockchain, Inc. (“BULT” or the “Company”), (OTC: BULT), an emerging software development and SaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, including the owner and licensor of Bitcoin ATM Patents, announced today that BULT has appointed TraDigital IR (“TraDigital”) as its strategic digital communications and investor relations advisor. TraDigital will lead Bullet Blockchain’s financial communications, digital marketing, and strategic investor relations programs.

“As we approach a transformation in our business, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with TraDigital IR as our communications advisor,” commented Simon Rubin, Chief Executive Officer. Rubin continued, “We are confident that TraDigital’s expertise in capital markets and digital communication strategies will help Bullet Blockchain communicate corporate, financial, and investor developments to our current and prospective shareholders. We look forward to broadening corporate communications initiatives for Bullet Blockchain as we emerge through strengthened operations.”

As previously announced, BULT acquired an intellectual property portfolio consisting of Bitcoin ATM Patents (the “IP Portfolio”), which is held in BULT’s wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital, LLC. BULT sees an immediate opportunity that is focused on utilizing and licensing its IP Portfolio allowing BULT to proceed with licensing agreements and develop new services within the Bitcoin ATM industry. BULT believes that the future of Bitcoin ATMs in the United States looks promising, driven by increasing demand, evolving regulations, and the ongoing risks of using an exchange for a user’s transactions. Bitcoin ATM machines are likely to become more accessible to users, supporting a broader range of cryptocurrencies, while complying with regulatory requirements. The integration of Bitcoin ATMs with traditional banking systems and the adoption of innovative technologies will contribute to the growth and acceptance of Bitcoin ATMs among a wider audience. As cryptocurrencies continue to gain traction in the mainstream, Bitcoin ATMs will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy.

“Our team is excited to collaborate with Bullet Blockchain’s management to enhance the company's corporate communications and investor relations initiatives. We aim to provide comprehensive support in all aspects of these endeavors, drawing on our experience and expertise to achieve optimal outcomes for the Company,” commented Adam Holdsworth, Managing Director of TraDigital IR.

About Bullet Blockchain

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Bullet Blockchain Inc. – common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BULT) – the owner of the rights to two (2) Bitcoin ATM patents, is a diversified software development and SaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0. BULT is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing the shareholders’ value.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets’ disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about BULT, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in BULT to review the information we post on BULT’s social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

