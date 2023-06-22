Ben Lee joins Formula.Monks as Chief Marketing Officer

Lee, a twice-exited tech entrepreneur, brings with him 15 years of enterprise marketing prowess that has acquired clients like Google, MasterClass, and Tony Robbins.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula.Monks , a global consulting firm that utilizes AI augmented technology to drive transformation within the Fortune 100, has announced the addition of Ben Lee as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over fifteen years of leadership experience in digital marketing, strategic technology consulting, and a proven track record in building innovative startups, Lee's unique fast-paced marketing approach and agile process is an ideal fit for Formula.Monks, the global technology consulting practice of Media.Monks .

"We're very excited for Ben to join us as we drive the next phase of our growth,” said Formula.Monks CEO Brady Brim-DeForest. “He brings a wealth of battle-tested marketing, demand generation, and storytelling capability that will help us to unlock new opportunities and expand our footprint into new ecosystems and markets."

Formula.Monks has transformed companies like UPS, AT&T, Expedia, Morningstar, and hundreds of others through innovative technology and AI-led solutions to complex business challenges. This has included building an IoT-enabled supply chain visibility platform that helped improve Caterpillar’s liquidity by more than $1 billion as well as building Maersk’s first ever asset tracking system to provide to-the-minute updates on location, temperature, and humidity for its network of 3.8 million shipping containers around the world.

Prior to joining Formula.Monks, Lee built and exited two high-profile tech consulting firms before building an industry-leading coaching and leadership advisory brand for technology executives.

As the CMO of Formula.Monks, Lee will be responsible for overseeing the company's global marketing strategy, brand positioning, and customer acquisition initiatives.

“I’m joining an industry-leading enterprise transformation firm that works with world-class clients like Google and Morningstar,” said Lee. “My aspiration for the Formula.Monks brand is to rival and surpass the titans of the tech consulting space in a few short years."

About Formula.Monks:

Formula.Monks is a global consulting firm driving purposeful, AI-powered transformations for the Fortune 100 using a combination of long-term strategic thinking, deep enterprise experience, and a human-centered approach to helping clients transform business processes and dominate their industries.

Formula.Monks’ global team of engineers, designers, technologists, researchers, strategists, and consultants have deep expertise across a broad variety of industries including consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, supply chain, healthcare, finance, and entertainment.

Formula.Monks is where technology services live within Media.Monks. Media.Monks is owned by London-based S4Capital, the publicly-traded new age, new era advertising and marketing services company established by Executive Chairman Sir Martin Sorrell in 2018.

