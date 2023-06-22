Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Host Commercial Day on June 29 for LUMRYZ™ (sodium oxybate) extended release for oral solution, CIII

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that it will host a Commercial Day presentation to provide an overview of its commercial strategy for recently launched LUMRYZ on Thursday, June 29, 2023 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET. LUMRYZ was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2023 for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy.



Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Kim, Chief Commercial Officer, and Jennifer Gudeman, Senior Vice President of Medical and Clinical Affairs, will be joined by renowned sleep specialists to discuss sleep medicine insights, treatment perspectives, market opportunities, and commercial strategy. Additionally, a person with narcolepsy, currently taking LUMRYZ, will also participate and discuss her experience with LUMRYZ.

Renowned sleep specialists will include:

Dr. Anne Marie Morse, D.O., FAASM:



Dr. Anne Marie Morse is a board-certified neurologist and trained sleep medicine specialist. She is the Director of Child Neurology and Pediatric Sleep Medicine at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital – Geisinger Health System, and is a recognized key opinion leader in sleep medicine, especially with regard to central disorders of hypersomnolence, such as narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia.



Dr. Thomas Stern, M.D., M.S., FAASM, FCCP:



Dr. Thomas Stern completed board certification in five different medical specialties including internal medicine, pediatrics, pulmonary medicine, critical care medicine and sleep medicine. He has a Master’s degree in clinical research. He founded Advanced Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, PLLC in Huntersville, NC in 2009 where he manages chronic pulmonary and sleep disorders and conducts clinical trials for new treatments in these areas.

To access the live audio webcast of the event, please register here. A live audio webcast of the event and accompanying slide presentation will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

About LUMRYZ™ (sodium oxybate) for extended-release oral suspension, CIII

LUMRYZ, is an extended-release sodium oxybate medication approved by the FDA on May 1, 2023, as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate treatment for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy.

The FDA approval of LUMRYZ was supported by results from REST-ON, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trial in adults with narcolepsy. LUMRYZ demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in the three co-primary endpoints: EDS, clinicians’ overall assessment of patients’ functioning (CGI-I) and cataplexy attacks, for all three evaluated doses when compared to placebo.

With its approval, the FDA also granted seven years of Orphan Drug Exclusivity to LUMRYZ for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in adults with narcolepsy due to a finding of clinical superiority of LUMRYZ relative to currently available oxybate treatments. In particular, the FDA found that LUMRYZ makes a major contribution to patient care over currently available, twice-nightly oxybate products by providing a once-nightly dosing regimen that avoids nocturnal arousal to take a second dose.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: Taking LUMRYZ™ (sodium oxybate) with other central nervous system (CNS) depressants such as medicines used to make you fall asleep, including opioid analgesics, benzodiazepines, sedating antidepressants, antipsychotics, sedating anti-epileptic medicines, general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, alcohol, or street drugs, may cause serious medical problems, including trouble breathing (respiratory depression), low blood pressure (hypotension), changes in alertness (drowsiness), fainting (syncope), and death.



The active ingredient of LUMRYZ (sodium oxybate) is a form of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a controlled substance. Abuse or misuse of illegal GHB alone or with other CNS depressants (drugs that cause changes in alertness or consciousness) have caused serious side effects. These effects include seizures, trouble breathing (respiratory depression), changes in alertness (drowsiness), coma, and death. Call your doctor right away if you have any of these serious side effects.



Because of these risks, LUMRYZ is available only by prescription and filled through certified pharmacies in the LUMRYZ REMS program. You must be enrolled in the LUMRYZ REMS to receive LUMRYZ. Further information is available at www.LUMRYZREMS.com or by calling 1-877-453-1029.

INDICATIONS

LUMRYZ (sodium oxybate) for extended-release oral suspension is a prescription medicine used to treat the following symptoms in adults with narcolepsy:

sudden onset of weak or paralyzed muscles (cataplexy)

excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS)

It is not known if LUMRYZ is safe and effective in people less than 18 years of age.

Do not take LUMRYZ if you take other sleep medicines or sedatives (medicines that cause sleepiness), drink alcohol, or have a rare problem called succinic semialdehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Keep LUMRYZ in a safe place to prevent abuse and misuse. Selling or giving away LUMRYZ may harm others and is against the law. Tell your doctor if you have ever abused or been dependent on alcohol, prescription medicines, or street drugs.

Anyone who takes LUMRYZ should not do anything that requires them to be fully awake or is dangerous, including driving a car, using heavy machinery, or flying an airplane, for at least six (6) hours after taking LUMRYZ. Those activities should not be done until you know how LUMRYZ affects you.

Falling asleep quickly, including while standing or while getting up from the bed, has led to falls with injuries that have required some people to be hospitalized.

LUMRYZ can cause serious side effects, including the following:

Breathing problems, including slower breathing, trouble breathing, and/or short periods of not breathing while sleeping (e.g., sleep apnea). People who already have breathing or lung problems have a higher chance of having breathing problems when they take LUMRYZ.

slower breathing, trouble breathing, and/or short periods of not breathing while sleeping (e.g., sleep apnea). People who already have breathing or lung problems have a higher chance of having breathing problems when they take LUMRYZ. Mental health problems, including confusion, seeing or hearing things that are not real (hallucinations), unusual or disturbing thoughts (abnormal thinking), feeling anxious or upset, depression, thoughts of killing yourself or trying to kill yourself, increased tiredness, feelings of guilt or worthlessness, and difficulty concentrating. Tell your doctor if you have or had depression or have tried to harm yourself. Call your doctor right away if you have symptoms of mental health problems or a change in weight or appetite.

confusion, seeing or hearing things that are not real (hallucinations), unusual or disturbing thoughts (abnormal thinking), feeling anxious or upset, depression, thoughts of killing yourself or trying to kill yourself, increased tiredness, feelings of guilt or worthlessness, and difficulty concentrating. Tell your doctor if you have or had depression or have tried to harm yourself. Sleepwalking. Sleepwalking can cause injuries. Call your doctor if you start sleepwalking.



Tell your doctor if you are on a salt-restricted diet or if you have high blood pressure, heart failure, or kidney problems. LUMRYZ contains a lot of sodium (salt) and may not be right for you.

The most common side effects of LUMRYZ in adults include nausea, dizziness, bedwetting, headache, and vomiting. Your side effects may increase when you take higher doses of LUMRYZ. LUMRYZ can cause physical dependence and craving for the medicine when it is not taken as directed. These are not all the possible side effects of LUMRYZ.

For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including BOXED Warning, and Medication Guide.

Investor Contact:

Courtney Turiano

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Courtney.Turiano@sternir.com

(212) 698-8687

Media Contact:

Natalie Rubino

Real Chemistry

nrubino@realchemistry.com



