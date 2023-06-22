Insurance Fraud Detection Market Size to Exceed USD 28.1 Billion By 2031 | CAGR of 24.2%

Insurance Fraud Detection Market

Artificial intelligence is a leading fraud detection technology that uses data and predictive analysis for identifying and preventing frauds.

Various huge companies are investing in such insurtech startups, thus creating several lucrative opportunities for the insurance fraud detection market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to FBI, the insurance industry in the U.S. consists of over 7000 companies that collectively received over $1 trillion annually in premiums. FBI also estimates the total cost of life insurance fraud detection (non-health insurance) to be more than $40 billion annually. Furthermore, it must be noted that insurance fraud is not a victimless crime, the losses due to frauds, impact all the involved parties through increased premium costs, trust deficit during the claims process and impacts to process efficiency and innovation. Hence, the insurance industry has an urgent need to develop capability that can help identify potential frauds with a high degree of accuracy, so that other claims can be cleared rapidly while identified cases can be scrutinized in detail.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7313

The insurance fraud detection market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $28.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of application, the payment fraud and billing fraud segment is the highest growing segment. This is attributed to the fact that insurance claim fraud detection software helps in identifying payment and billing fraud, by offering various data analytics, artificial intelligence, and data integration solutions.

Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/35cff7da19ea9bebc6323cb3a1979714

Based on region, Asia-Pacific attained the highest insurance fraud detection market growth in 2021. This was attributed to the fact that modernization or digitalization is the most accelerating the insurance fraud detection market trends in Asia-Pacific. At start of the pandemic many companies were reluctant to sell insurance without a face-to-face interaction, but as it started to increase insurers started to invest in digital tools & solutions, and hybrid agency model.

Insurance frauds increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and investigations have largely moved to digital channels. Moreover, fraudulent claims and fake emails are also being reported by several insurance companies. These rising frauds drive the adoption of AI in insurance fraud detection systems among insurance firms for handling these attacks and maintaining privacy.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7313

Key findings of the study

By component, the solution segment led the insurance fraud detection market in terms of revenue in 2021.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment accounted for the highest insurance fraud detection market share in 2021.

By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2021.

The key players profiled in the insurance fraud detection market analysis are BAE Systems., Duck Creek Technologies, Equifax Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., FICO, FRISS, Fiserv, Inc., IBM, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group., and SAS Institute, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the insurance fraud detection industry.

Trending Reports:

Mobile Phone Insurance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-phone-insurance-market

Real Estate Loans Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/real-estate-loans-market-A10048

Shop Insurance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shop-insurance-market-A15133

Smart Lending Platform Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-lending-platform-market-A15142

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research