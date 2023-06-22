Global Barrier Resins Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s barrier resins market forecast, the barrier resins market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.56 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.0 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global barrier resins industry is due to an increase in demand for the longer shelf life of food products. North America region is expected to hold the largest barrier resins market share. Major barrier resins companies include The Dow Chemical Company, Tenjin Limited, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Solvay International, El du Pont de Nemours and Company.
Barrier Resins Market Segments
● By Packaging Type: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging
● By Resin Type: Polyvinylidene Chloride, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Polyethylene Naphthalate, Polyamide, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Alcohol, and Other Resin Types
● By Application: Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Medical, Cosmetics, Agriculture, Industrial, and Other Applications
● By Geography: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Barrier resins refer to plastics that are used in packaging to prevent the penetration of gases, vapors (water or solvent), or liquids. Barrier resins are plastics used in packaging to prevent the passage of gases (oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen), vapor (water or solvent), or liquid.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Barrier Resins Market Characteristics
3. Barrier Resins Market Trends And Strategies
4. Barrier Resins Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Barrier Resins Market Size And Growth
……
27. Barrier Resins Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Barrier Resins Market
29. Barrier Resins Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
