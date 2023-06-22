Automotive Plastics Market Sales is Anticipated to Hit US$ 136.3 Billion by Rising at CAGR of 6.9% from forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The automotive plastics industry is expected to enter a new era of growth, driven by the United States' significant position in the global market. With a projected market share of 13.1% in 2023, the country is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 17.3 billion by the end of the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the robust expansion of the manufacturing base and increased investments in advanced technologies for vehicular production. These factors are poised to have a positive impact on the automotive plastics industry, shaping the future of automobiles.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive plastics market size was valued at US$ 64.8 billion in 2018 and reached US$ 65.6 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 136.3 billion by 2033 end.



Innovation Could Be Key to Success for Automotive Plastics Manufacturers!

Crucial factors like stringent fuel efficiency and emissions regulations, and modernization and future-readiness of self-driving cars are bolstering sales of automotive plastics across the globe.

The key objective of self-driving cars is to maximize fuel economy to lower emissions and improve overall performance. The usage of automotive plastics, such as reinforced polymers and composites, has become essential to attain these goals. These plastics are considerably lighter than conventional materials like steel, allowing self-driving automobiles to have superior fuel efficiency.

As more of these cutting-edge vehicles are commonly established and furnished with cutting-edge sensor technologies, there is an increasing demand for automotive plastics.

The growing integration of advanced infotainment systems and connectivity features in vehicles is also estimated to boost the demand for plastic components in the automotive industry. Plastics are used in the manufacturing of touchscreen displays, control panels, and housings for electronic devices. The robust technological advancements in automotive safety technologies have created a higher demand for specialized plastic components.

Plastics with excellent impact resistance, such as polycarbonates, are utilized in airbags, bumpers, and other safety-related parts. There has also been the recent emergence and widespread application of 3D printing in the automotive sector. The rising focus on developing bio-based and recycled materials to reduce the industry's carbon footprint is further anticipated to drive the global automotive plastics market through 2033.

Key Takeaways:

The global market for automotive plastics is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033.

With the significant increase in the sales and production of automotive vehicles, China is anticipated to remain a prominent country in the market growing at 8% CAGR through 2033.

By material type, the polypropylene segment is expected to remain the key segment and is estimated to account for 20.3% of the total volume in 2023.

By end use, the conventional vehicles segment is anticipated to lead the global automotive plastics industry in 2023 and is expected to continue this lead growing at 6.8% CAGR through 2033.

The top 5 players in the market, account for a share of around 50% to 55% in the global automotive plastics industry.



“Rising demand for high-quality, lightweight, and durable components and advances in safety features has spurred demand for automotive plastics globally. Increased integration of infotainment systems and connectivity features in vehicles is anticipated to present key revenue opportunities over the forecast period,” - says a lead analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Arkema Group, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Formosa Plastics, Evonik Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and Hanwha Group are some of the manufacturers of automotive plastics profiled in the full version of the report.

The automotive plastic market is witnessing consolidation as a result of mergers and acquisitions. Large multinational companies are acquiring smaller players to expand their product portfolio and geographic reach.



Automotive plastics manufacturers are focusing on developing bio-based and recycled materials to reduce the industry's carbon footprint. These sustainable alternatives provide similar performance characteristics while reducing dependency on fossil fuels.

For instance,

In September 2022, BASF and Citroën unveiled the all-electric concept car Oli, a platform of how much can be saved through weight reduction and resource consumption. BASF has been following a determined sustainability strategy for many years.

The automotive industry is continually striving to streamline its supply chain and reduce costs. Plastic manufacturers are adopting efficient production processes, such as injection molding and 3D printing, to optimize manufacturing operations and meet the industry's demand for cost-effective solutions. These supply-side trends highlight the ongoing transformation in the automotive plastic market.

Market Outlook by Categorization:

By Material Type:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polyamide (PA)

Acrylic (PMMA etc.)

Plastic Composites

Others



By Application:

Interior Components

Exterior Components and Frame

By End-uses:

Conventional Vehicles Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles Pure Electric Hybrid Electric





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Middle East & Africa

More Insights into the Automotive Plastics Market:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global automotive plastics market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on material type (polypropylene (PP), polyurethane (PUR), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polystyrene (PS), polycarbonate (PC), polyamide (PA), acrylic (PMMA, etc.), plastic composites, others) application (interior components, exterior components, and frame) end-uses (conventional vehicles {passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles} electric vehicles {pure electric, hybrid electric }) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Market Demand Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

5.1. Historical Market Volume (KT) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (KT) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5.3. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis

About FMI’s Division of – Chemicals and Materials:

The chemicals and materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on 'green alternatives, recycling, and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment.

Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

