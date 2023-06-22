Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Global Market Report 2023

The increase in the number of patients led to more blood sample testing is contributing to the growth of the market.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market forecast, the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.13 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers industry is due to an increase in the number of patients. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market share. Major blood gas and electrolyte analyzers companies include OPTI Medical Systems Inc., EDAN Instruments Inc., The Samsung Group, Radiometer Medical ApS, Novastat.

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Segments

● By Product: Blood Gas Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers, Combined Analyzers, Consumables

● By Modality: Portable, Laboratory, Benchtop

● By End-Use: Central Laboratories, Point-Of-Care, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Other End-Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The blood gas and electrolyte analyzers are used to measure combinations of pH, blood gas, electrolytes, and metabolites parameters from whole blood samples. Electrolytes are measured in the clinical laboratories in both serum and whole blood samples received for arterial blood gas (ABG) analysis.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Characteristics

3. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Trends

4. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Size And Growth

……

27. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market

29. Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

