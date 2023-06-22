Pinmar announces affiliated brand partnership with New York Yacht Club American Magic

American Magic Patriot - Copyright NYYC American Magic

We are honoured to share this challenge with New York Yacht Club American Magic and contribute to the victory of the team in the 37th America’s Cup.” — Rupert Savage, CCO of Pinmar

PALMA DE MALLORCA, SPAIN, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinmar, the leading paint applicator for superyachts worldwide, and New York Yacht Club American Magic, the U.S. Challenger for the 37th America's Cup, are delighted to announce an affiliated brand partnership.

Pinmar is proud to be the chosen paint applicator for the American Magic challenger yacht. Pinmar’s elite US application team have been commissioned to deliver the ultra-high performance paint finish to American Magic’s AC75 at their Bristol, Rhode Island facilities before it joins the team base, located in Barcelona, for the final push into the 37th America's Cup campaign in 2024.

The American Magic team will also benefit from Pinmar’s flagship chandlery in MB92 Barcelona, providing onsite access to the leading marine brands and excellent technical support during their stay.

Rupert Savage, CCO of Pinmar’s parent company GYG Ltd commented, “We are honoured to share this challenge with New York Yacht Club American Magic and contribute to the victory of the team in the 37th America’s Cup. Our organisations share similar values of performance, quality, and excellence, and our experienced applicators in the US understand exactly what is required to deliver a winning paint finish. I look forward to welcoming the American Magic team when they arrive in Barcelona and experiencing the magic of the America’s Cup up close.”

"Pinmar's unwavering commitment to high-performance finishes perfectly aligns with our team's relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Terry Hutchinson, Skipper, and President of Sailing Operations for NYYC American Magic. “Selecting Pinmar as our paint applicator was a strategic move to enhance our yacht's performance. Together, we're driven by a shared passion for pushing boundaries and an unyielding determination to claim the America's Cup."

The 37th America's Cup will take place in Barcelona, Spain, during September and October 2024.



About Pinmar

Pinmar is the leading paint applicator for superyachts worldwide and forms part of GYG Ltd, the global market leaders in superyacht painting, service and supply.

Pinmar provides expert paint services to superyachts in build or undergoing refit and repair. With 47 years' experience in the industry and a skilled, highly specialised workforce, a Pinmar finish is recognised as peerless worldwide.

As part of GYG, Pinmar group companies include Pinmar Yacht Supply, a yacht chandlery and supply network, along with Technocraft, a specialist engineering division and pioneers in yacht scaffolding and containment systems.

Pinmar is the only paint application company to offer a global refit service and warranty proposition, with operational hubs located within the leading shipyards across Europe and the USA.

pinmar.com



About New York Yacht Club American Magic

American Magic is building the high-performance sailing franchise in the United States with a dual mandate to win the America's Cup and elevate sailing in America. Formed in 2017, New York Yacht Club American Magic combines two highly successful American racing programs, Bella Mente Racing and Quantum Racing, with one of the most prestigious yacht clubs in the world. All are united by a determination to regain the America's Cup, reconnect the American sailing base with the premier event in the sport, and elevate the quality of competitive sailing in the United States.

americanmagic.com