Capstone Infrastructure Corporation Announces Western Canadian Office in Calgary

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (TSX: CSE.PR.A) ("Capstone”) announced that it is opening a western Canadian office in Calgary to support the company’s growing fleet of renewable energy facilities.

Capstone is a market leader in generating low-carbon electricity in western Canada. Since 2018, Capstone has advanced to construction more than 460 MW in new solar and wind development projects in the prairies, representing over $850 million in capital investment. This includes the successful commissioning in 2021 of Riverhurst Wind (10 MW) in Saskatchewan and Claresholm Solar (132 MW) in Alberta, and the recent completion of the Kneehill and Michichi Solar projects (50 MW) northwest of Calgary.

These recent projects expand Capstone’s operational footprint in western Canada, having owned and operated the Sechelt Creek and Hluey Lakes Hydro Facilities in British Columbia and the Whitecourt Biomass Generation Facility in Alberta since 2007. With another 800+ MW in development projects in western Canada, Capstone expects its portfolio to continue to expand in the west.

“Capstone is a leader in generating clean and reliable electricity across British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan,” says David Eva, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone. “Alberta is a major focus of our investment and growth, and we are thrilled to establish a permanent presence in Calgary. We’re going to continue to build on our strong record of investments in western Canada and drive the energy transition forward by doing what we do best – developing, constructing, and operating world-class renewable energy facilities.”

Capstone’s growing portfolio of renewable energy projects in operation and in development in Western Canada now employs 49 full-time staff located in Alberta while also creating hundreds of skilled jobs for project construction.

About Capstone

Capstone is generating our low-carbon future, driving the energy transition forward through creative thinking, strong partnerships, and a commitment to quality and integrity in how we do business. A developer, owner, and operator of clean and renewable energy projects across North America, Capstone’s portfolio includes approximately 824 MW gross installed capacity across 31 facilities, including wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and natural gas power plants. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

Notice to Readers

Certain of the statements contained within this document are forward-looking and reflect management’s expectations regarding the future growth, results of operations, performance and business of the Corporation based on information currently available to the Corporation. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements use forward-looking words, such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “could”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “believe” or other similar words. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements within this document are based on information currently available and what the Corporation currently believes are reasonable assumptions.

The forward-looking statements within this document reflect current expectations of the Corporation as at the date of this document and speak only as at the date of this document. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This document is not an offer or invitation for the subscription of or a recommendation of securities. It does not take into account the investment objectives. Financial situation and particular needs of any investors. Before making an investment in the Corporation, an investor or prospective investor should consider whether such investment is appropriate to their particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances and consult an investment advisor if necessary.

