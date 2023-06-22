Genelux Corporation Set to Join the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes Effective June 26, 2023

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it will be added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and small-cap Russell 2000® at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. equity markets open on June 26, 2023 according to a preliminary list of additions.



Every year FTSE Russell conducts updates to its various indexes based on total market capitalization and style attributes. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index remains in place for one year and means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes, which is the small-cap Russell 2000 Index for Genelux. The 2023 index showed noteworthy growth in the health care industry, with a majority of the companies moving from small-cap to large-cap coming from the health care space.

“Our inclusion in these Russell indexes is a reflection of not just the market's recognition of our recent clinical successes, but also the potential that lies within Olvi-Vec” said Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO and Chairman of Genelux. “Our inclusion among larger market cap companies should help to increase investor awareness, expand institutional ownership, and provide additional liquidity in our stock.”

For further information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please find the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company's most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec), is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus (VACV), a stable DNA virus with a large engineering capacity. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The core of Genelux' discovery and development efforts revolves around the company's proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which the Company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information, please visit www.genelux.com and follow us on Twitter @Genelux_Corp and on LinkedIn.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, exchange-traded fund (ETF) providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expect,” “may,” “plan” or “will”. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to Genelux being added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and small-cap Russell 2000® at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, the potential within Genelux’s oncolytic virus platform, and Genelux’s inclusion among larger market cap companies helping to increase investor awareness, expand institutional ownership, and provide additional liquidity in Genelux’s stock. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in Genelux’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Genelux does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contacts

Ankit Bhargava, MD

Allele Communications, LLC

genelux@allelecomms.com

815.721.4912

Source: Genelux Corporation