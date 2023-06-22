GXO and Zalando announce partnership to operate future fulfillment center in France

GXO will operate the Zalando fulfillment center in Montereau-sur-le-Jard in the Ile-de-France region

The 140,000-square-meter warehouse near Paris will be equipped with state-of-the-art automation technology

Up to 2,000 jobs are expected to be created by GXO at the facility that will showcase both companies’ commitment to ESG





/EIN News/ -- PARIS, France, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has signed a partnership agreement with Zalando for a fulfillment center in Montereau-sur-le-Jard near Paris. The distribution centre will mean that GXO creates approximately 2,000 jobs in the mid-term.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Zalando with this long-term commitment to manage the company’s customer fulfillment in France, in addition to their returns operations in France and Italy,” said Rui Marques, Managing Director of France, GXO. “Zalando is our largest project in France to date – in terms of scale, automation, technology and job creation – and we are excited to support Zalando’s growth.”

The 140,000-square meter multi-tiered site will be heavily automated and allow Zalando’s consumers to access millions of items across their assortment. GXO and Zalando have designed the facility with safety and employee wellbeing as top priorities, including air conditioning, break rooms, outdoor terraces, as well as a walkway for passage throughout and a shuttle system to facilitate movement within the warehouse, creating a more comfortable work environment.

Laura Toledano, General Manager France at Zalando, said, “We are excited to expand our logistics footprint with a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in France. Our French customers will benefit from reduced delivery times and we are happy to have GXO as our trusted partner on our side to achieve that. We are looking forward to GXO setting up a strong local team so that together, we can enhance the customer experience in France.”

The site, located about 50 kilometers southeast of Paris, will have robust sustainability components, aiming to earn an “Excellent” certification from BREEAM® for the materials used in construction, waste management capabilities and water and energy consumption. Plans include visually integrating the site into its surroundings by following a landscaping concept that includes planting 80 mature trees up to 10 meters on the site. In addition, the building will be equipped with a rooftop photovoltaic array that will provide up to 50% of the site's electricity needs as well as energy-saving lighting, thermostats and timers.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Zalando

Zalando (https://corporate.zalando.com) is a leading European online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to over 51 million active customers in 25 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, interaction and shopping. As Europe’s most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.

