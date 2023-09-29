Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,199 in the last 365 days.

Property Claim Assist Educates Policyholders on the Role of Loss Assessors

MAIDSTONE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Property Claim Assist is pleased to announce that they are educating policyholders on the role of loss assessors when claiming property damage. Many property owners make the mistake of trying to negotiate with the insurance company alone, resulting in delays and reduced settlements. Working with a loss assessor can improve outcomes.

Property Claim Assist offers various resources to help policyholders understand their rights and why working with a Residential Property Loss Assessor is often the best choice to get a full and fair settlement. Their “Entitled to More” resource targets vulnerable adults who may not realize what they deserve when filing a property damage claim. This resource addresses the elderly and other vulnerable homeowners to provide expert input with empathy from friendly customer service agents dedicated to helping these individuals get what they deserve to fix their property.

In addition, Property Claim Assist offers a second resource titled “LA LA Land.” This resource educates residents on the role of a Commercial Property Loss Assessor. The average UK resident is unaware of what a loss assessor is and why they are vital to receiving a fair settlement when damage occurs. Property Claim Assist will add content to this website section monthly to provide valuable information to individuals nationwide.

Anyone interested in learning about the role of loss assessors in damage claims can find out more by visiting the Property Claim Assist website or calling 0333 577 2720.

About Property Claim Assist: Property Claim Assist provides loss assessors to help property owners streamline their insurance claims and get a faster settlement to pay for damage repairs. They aim to empower and educate policyholders to help them leverage their policies to obtain fair settlements when damage occurs. They work with integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to exceptional service. Clients can depend on their trustworthy experts to get the desired results. No one should have to face insurers alone.

Ashley Stubbington
Property Claim Assist
3335772720 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Property Claim Assist Educates Policyholders on the Role of Loss Assessors

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more