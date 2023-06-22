Continence Care Market to Exceed $25 Billion by 2031 with Over 5% CAGR: According to a TMR study

A number of drivers are anticipated to propel the worldwide continence care market during the forecast period, including the high incidence of urinary incontinence as well as overactive bladder, rise in the geriatric population pool, technological advances, favorable health insurance policies.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for continence care was estimated to have reached a market valuation of around US$ 14 billion in 2020. The market is likely to garner a steady 5.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 26 billion.



The market for continence care is becoming increasingly dominated by the growth in demand for minimally invasive procedures and devices to reduce complications. These tools assist in preventing bladder injuries and raising the success rates of final products, which lowers the expenses of hospitalization and medical care. For example, non-implanted pelvic floor stimulation devices are more affordable than implantable ones.

Companies in the continence care sector are increasing their R&D capacity in order to expand the range of over-the-counter (OTC) treatments that are FDA authorized and excellent for home care. Medical technology businesses' reputation is growing thanks to innovative home continence care products. Devices that cure stress, mixed urinary incontinence, urge, and bowel incontinence are in demand.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The absorbents sector, which had a 71.3% market share in 2020, is predicted to lead the worldwide continence care market in terms of product type.

According to indication, the stress urinary incontinence (SUI) segment held the biggest market share in 2020 because to an increase in urine incontinence cases alongside a rise in the incidence of stress urinary incontinence worldwide.

Acute care institutions retained a significant market share in terms of end users in 2020, thanks to an advanced healthcare infrastructure, advantageous medical reimbursement policies for treating incontinence in industrialized nations, and an increase in the number of hospitals.

The market for continence care in the world was dominated by North America in 2020, and this trend is anticipated to hold during the forecast time frame.

The Global Market for Continence Care: Key Trends

With a 71.3% market share, the absorbents sector is predicted to lead the worldwide continence care market in 2020. This is a result of items like adult diapers and pads becoming easily accessible and spreading more quickly across the market.

According to indication, the stress urinary incontinence (SUI) segment held the biggest market share in 2020 because to an increase in urine incontinence cases as well as a rise in the incidence of stress urinary incontinence worldwide. SUI is allegedly more common in women than in males. About 50% of women who have urine incontinence also have stress incontinence.

Global Continence Care Market: Regional Outlook

The market for continence care in the world was dominated by North America in 2020, and this trend is anticipated to hold during the forecast time frame. The market in North America is expected to be driven by early adoption of technologically advanced products like electrical stimulation equipment, an abundance of businesses offering continence care services, along with favorable health care reimbursement regulations in the United States and Canada.

The continence care market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand quickly over the coming years as a result of an increase in expenditures by major companies to broaden their regional reach. Companies that provide solutions for urine incontinence have boosted their sales and marketing promotion efforts as well as investments in acquisitions and partnerships in developing nations.

Global Continence Care Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global continence care market are:

ABENA A/S

Atlantic Therapeutics

Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Beambridge Medical Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group plc

Drylock Technologies

Hollister Incorporated

InControl Medical LLC

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Optimum Medical Limited

Pacey MedTech Ltd.

Renew Medical, Inc.

Uresta

Urocare Products, Inc.

Vesiflo, Inc.



Some developments by the key players in the global market for continence care are:

Atlantic Therapeutics , an Ireland-based startup pioneering a non-invasive, wearable therapy for urine incontinence, announced a major additional investment from the Dutch Borski Fund as well as the Western Development Commission in Ireland in 2022. The funding will help the business expand its commercialization efforts for its INNOVO technology, which treats urinary incontinence, in the key United States along with United Kingdom markets.

, an Ireland-based startup pioneering a non-invasive, wearable therapy for urine incontinence, announced a major additional investment from the Dutch Borski Fund as well as the Western Development Commission in Ireland in 2022. The funding will help the business expand its commercialization efforts for its INNOVO technology, which treats urinary incontinence, in the key United States along with United Kingdom markets. MuleSoft, the leading provider of integration and API platforms worldwide, announced in 2021 that B. Braun Melsungen AG has chosen MuleSoft to unify patient data and boost operational effectiveness. B. Braun is able to develop new digital experiences fifty percent more quickly because of MuleSoft's ability to securely unlock as well as integrate crucial data across disparate systems and seamlessly connect to its medical partner network.

Global Continence Care Market Segmentation

By Product Urinary Catheters External Catheters Indwelling Catheters Intermittent Catheters Catheter Accessories Male Bodyworn Urinals Mechanical Devices for Women with Urinary Incontinence Urethral Inserts Intravaginal Devices Urine Drainage Bags & Accessories Leg Drainage Bags Night Drainage Bags Accessories Absorbents Penile Clamps Non-implantable Electrical Stimulation Devices Others

By Indication Urge Urinary Incontinence (UUI) Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) Mixed Urinary Incontinence (MUI) Others

By End-user Acute Care Facilities Long-term Care Facilities Home Care Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



