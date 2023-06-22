Mobile Phone Insurance Market Analysis: Key Players and Market Share

Mobile Phone Insurance Market Share

The global mobile phone insurance market is majorly driven by the rising incidences of accidental damage, phone thefts, virus infection, and device malfunction.

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled "Mobile Phone Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028." The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global mobile phone insurance market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

Report Highlights

How big is the Mobile phone insurance market?

The global mobile phone insurance market size reached US$ 33.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 61.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during 2023-2028.

What is mobile phone insurance?

Mobile phone insurance is a specialized insurance product that provides coverage and protection for mobile phones against various risks and potential damages. It aims to mitigate the financial burden and inconvenience caused by unexpected incidents. It offers individuals and businesses financial security in the event of accidental damage, theft, loss, or malfunction of their mobile devices. It primarily includes repairs, replacements, or reimbursements for the cost of the device as per the terms and conditions of the insurance policy. It can have additional features, including coverage for accidental damage, liquid damage, extended warranty, international coverage, or protection against unauthorized usage. There is currently a rise in the demand for mobile phone insurance across the globe as mobile devices play a pivotal role in being connected, productive and entertained.

Current Trends Shaping the Mobile Phone Insurance Market

The market is driven by a considerable reliance on mobile phones for personal and professional activities. Moreover, people keep sensitive data, conduct financial transactions, and manage critical communication through their mobile devices. The potential loss or damage of a phone can lead to severe consequences, which is positively influencing the sales of mobile phone insurance worldwide. Apart from this, continuous advancements in mobile phone technology like advanced camera systems and biometric security and consequently increasing prices of mobile phones are impelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, a surge in accidental damage incidents and theft cases is catalyzing the demand for mobile phone insurance. Key players operating in the industry are focusing on improving the customer experience and offering customized coverage options to expand their overall market share.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Phone Type:

New Phone

Refurbished

Breakup by Coverage:

Physical Damage

Electronic Damage

Virus Protection

Data Protection

Theft Protection

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Mobile Operators

Device OEMs

Retailers

Online

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Corporate

Personal

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

American International Group, Inc,

Allianz SE,

AmTrust International Limited,

Apple Inc.,

AT&T Inc.,

AXA Group,

Deutsche Telekom AG,

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group,

Pier Insurance Managed Services Ltd.,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,

SoftBank Group Corp.,

Sprint Corporation,

Telefónica Insurance S.A.,

Verizon Communications Inc.,

Vodafone Group Plc,

Xiaomi Corporation and Orange S.A.

