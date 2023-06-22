Global Genetic Testing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s genetic testing market forecast, the genetic testing market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.21 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.1 per cent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global genetic testing industry is due to the rising prevalence of genetic disorders. North American region is expected to hold the largest genetic testing market share. Major genetic testing market companies include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc..

Genetic Testing Market Segments

●By Type: Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal and Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, Nutrigenomic Testing, Other Types

●By Technology: Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, Molecular Testing

●By Disease: Alzheimer's Disease, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Other Diseases

●By Application: Cancer Diagnosis, Genetic Disease Diagnosis, Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis, Other Applications

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Genetic testing refers to a sort of medical examination that looks for alterations in genes, proteins, or chromosomes. A genetic test's results can identify a genetic ailment as well as determine a person's risk of developing a genetic disorder. Genetic testing is used to confirm specific genetic disorders in children and their conditions based on physical signs and symptoms.

