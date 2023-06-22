Floor Cleaning Machines Market is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2031

The rise of e-commerce business has led to increase in packaging requirements as well as its extensive use in assembling of electronic products.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The floor cleaning machines market refers to the segment of the cleaning industry that focuses on the manufacturing and sale of machines specifically designed for cleaning and maintaining floors. These machines provide efficient and effective cleaning solutions for various types of surfaces, including carpets, tiles, hardwood, and concrete floors, among others. The floor cleaning machines market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Floor cleaning machines use suction, scrubbing, and other cleaning methods to clean floors, carpets, and rugs. Homes and businesses are potential customers for the global market for floor cleaning equipment. A wide range of businesses such as foods & beverages, healthcare, chemicals, commercial structures, household, and others use floor cleaning machines.

Automated and semi-automatic floor cleaning devices are becoming more and more popular as a result of ongoing technology improvements. There are numerous equipment available in the market, each of which is designed for a certain type of floor cleaning.

Homes, businesses including restaurants and entertainment centers, and the food and beverage industry all contribute significantly to the demand for floor cleaning equipment. As the healthcare industry grows in order to avoid infections, so does the need to maintain floors clean. Consequently, it is projected that demand for floor cleaning devices will rise globally. Furthermore, it is projected that during the forecast period, stringent government regulations requiring all businesses to maintain the greatest level of cleanliness drives the global floor cleaning machines market growth.

Top Players:

Nilfisk Group, Tennant Company, Hako Group, Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG., Denis Rawlins, Comac SpA, EUREKA, International Cleaning Equipment, Minuteman Intl, Fimap S.p.A.

Key Points:

The global floor cleaning machines market is segmented on the basis of product type, method, and application, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into scrubber, vacuum cleaner, sweeper and others. Based on method, the market is divided into scrubbing, spray cleaning, mopping, burnishing and other. Based on application, the market is divided into residential, commercial and industrial.

Region wise, the global floor cleaning machines market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global floor cleaning machines market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

