Semiconductor Inspection System Market Analysis of Segments and Future Opportunity Assessment to Reach $8.9 Bn by 2031

Global semiconductor inspection system market Grows due to rise in vehicle electrification and increase in adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The semiconductor inspection system market is a segment of the semiconductor industry that focuses on the development and deployment of inspection systems used for quality control and defect detection in semiconductor manufacturing processes. These systems play a crucial role in ensuring the reliability and performance of semiconductor devices by identifying and minimizing manufacturing defects.

According to the report, the global semiconductor inspection system industry generated $5.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers and Opportunities

Expansion of the semiconductor industry in countries such as China, U.S. Japan, and Taiwan, the increase in demand for electronic products such as smartphones, wearables, laptop, computers, television, and others drive the growth of the global semiconductor inspection system market. However, fluctuation in raw material prices hamper the market growth. On the other hand, growth in demand for hybrid circuits from medical, military, photonics, and wireless electronics applications present new opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

• During the COVID-19 pandemic, various producers in the semiconductor inspection system market in countries such as China, the U.S., and India were

compelled to put a halt to their business. This resulted in reduced sales of semiconductor inspection system companies.

• Moreover, a lack of manpower and raw materials for semiconductor inspection systems, affected the growth of the market.

• However, the introduction of vaccines for the coronavirus disease, led to the re-opening of semiconductor inspection system companies and

production facilities.

The wafer inspection segment to rule the roost during the forecast period

Based on type, the wafer inspection segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global semiconductor inspection system market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is owing to its ability to find the position coordinates of defects (X, Y). On the other hand, the mask inspection segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in demand for the latest technologies to identify photomask defects, for instance, automated systems that include scanning electron microscopes and other advanced tools.

The integrated device manufacturers segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the integrated device manufacturers (IDM) segment held the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the global semiconductor inspection system market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during he forecast period. However, the memory manufacturers segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the rise in demand for smartphones, high-density storage capability, and quick read & write cycle.

The e-beam segment to maintain the fastest growth during the forecast period

Based on technology, the optical segment held the largest market share of more than two-thirds of the global semiconductor inspection system market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The optical technology is commonly used in the production line, as it is faster and is being stretched to the advanced nodes limit. It offers different working distances, measurement ranges, spot sizes & numerical aperture to better suit the application requirements. However, the e-beam segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to It being attractive because it enables fine resolutions without the need for a photomask.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, capturing more than three-fourths of the global semiconductor inspection system market share, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The same market is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This is owing to the expansion of the semiconductor industry in South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, and India. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific's high concentration of IC makers is expected to drive the demand for semiconductor inspection systems in the region.

Leading Market Players:

• ASML Holdings N.V.

• Applied Materials, Inc.

• Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi High-Tech Corporation)

• KLA Corporation

• Lasertec Corporation

• Nikon Corporation

• Onto Innovation Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• C&D Semiconductor Services, Inc.

Overall, the semiconductor inspection system market is expected to grow steadily, driven by the increasing complexity of semiconductor devices, growing quality demands, advancements in inspection technologies, and the need to meet stringent quality standards.