Functional Food Ingredients Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the functional food ingredients market research. As per TBRC’s functional food ingredients market forecast, the functional food ingredients market size is predicted to reach a value of $156.98 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.0% through the forecast period.
The rise in demand for fortified food & beverage products is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Cargill, BASF, Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Arla Foods, Kerry Group, Ajinomoto, DSM, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères, Nestle, Fuerst Day Lawson, Ashland, A&B Ingredients.
Functional Food Ingredients Market Segments
1) By Type: Probiotics And Prebiotics, Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Others
2) By Source: Natural Synthetic
3) By Application: Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery And Confectionery, Others
This type of food ingredients market are bioactive compounds or ingredients used in manufacturing functional food products. The ingredients in functional foods provide health benefits, and some of them include supplements or other additives.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Functional Food Ingredients Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Market
4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Market
4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Market
5. Functional Food Ingredients Market Growth
……
30. Appendix
30.1. Abbreviations
30.2. Currencies
30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates
30.4. Research Inquiries
30.5. The Business Research Company
30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer
