Functional Food Ingredients Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the functional food ingredients market research. As per TBRC’s functional food ingredients market forecast, the functional food ingredients market size is predicted to reach a value of $156.98 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.0% through the forecast period.

The rise in demand for fortified food & beverage products is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Cargill, BASF, Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Arla Foods, Kerry Group, Ajinomoto, DSM, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères, Nestle, Fuerst Day Lawson, Ashland, A&B Ingredients.

Functional Food Ingredients Market Segments

1) By Type: Probiotics And Prebiotics, Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Others

2) By Source: Natural Synthetic

3) By Application: Beverages, Dairy Products, Infant Food, Bakery And Confectionery, Others

This type of food ingredients market are bioactive compounds or ingredients used in manufacturing functional food products. The ingredients in functional foods provide health benefits, and some of them include supplements or other additives.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Functional Food Ingredients Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Market

5. Functional Food Ingredients Market Growth

……

30. Appendix

30.1. Abbreviations

30.2. Currencies

30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates

30.4. Research Inquiries

30.5. The Business Research Company

30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer

