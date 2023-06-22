AC Electric Motors Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth till 2031

The AC electric motors market is an important component for industrial manufacturing.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The AC electric motor market is a significant segment of the global electric motor industry. AC (alternating current) electric motors are widely used in various applications, including industrial machinery, HVAC systems, transportation, appliances, and more. They convert electrical energy into mechanical energy, providing rotational motion.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global AC electric motor market generated $15.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $25 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

COVID-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the global ac electric motor market with operations of large number of manufacturing industries coming to a halt due to imposition of strict lockdown by various governments to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• During the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the global market was hindered due to reduction in sales of ac electric motors.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global ac electric motor market based on output power, end user industry, sales type, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on output power, the 10000 HP to 20000 HP segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global ac electric motor market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the 1000 HP up to 10000 HP segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user industry, the industrial machinery segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global ac electric motor market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the others segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

In terms of sales type, the new sales segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global ac electric motor market share. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the aftermarket segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing more than two-fifths of the global ac electric motor market share. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and North America.

Top Players:

The key players analyzed in the global ac electric motor market report includes ABB Ltd., Cantoni Group, General Electric Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Nidec Corporation, SEC Electric Machinery Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Teco, and WEG.

Overall, the AC electric motor market is expected to grow steadily, driven by industrial automation, energy efficiency requirements, the expansion of the HVAC and EV sectors, and the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources.