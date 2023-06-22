Tiara Yachts’ Fawn Filley-Myers Selected for 2023 Boating Industry’s “Women Making Waves” Award

Filley-Myers is recognized as one the most ambitious and impactful women advancing the marine industry

Since joining Tiara Yachts as quality manager in 2021, Filley-Myers has worked tirelessly to promote a positive workplace culture, serve as a cohesive bond between internal teams, and implement efficiencies to extra key data analysis and insights to improve Tiara’s overall quality and performance. A firm advocate for equality in the boating industry, Filley-Myers is dedicated to supporting women with similar passions for engineering as they overcome their own professional obstacles.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful for this accolade as a woman in the boating industry. I love empowering and inspiring other women to chart their course,” said Filley-Myers. “I'm fortunate for the amazing team I'm a part of at Tiara and I look forward to seeing like-minded women continue to impact our industry.”

Her recognition for this award further confirms an already-triumphant year for Tiara, following:

Tiara Director of Marketing and Communications Whitney Vishey being inducted into the 2023 Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 class.

class. Tiara’s 15 th consecutive year earning the Marine Industry CSI Award

consecutive year earning the Marine Industry CSI Award The launch of Tiara’s newest and largest inboard model, the EX 60



The Women Making Waves award honors the women in the industry who have and continue to contribute to its success, propel its growth and lead their individual organizations to success. The winners of the award will be featured in the June/July issue of Boating Industry and will be honored at the Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT this November in Dallas.

“Fawn’s dedication, expertise, and trailblazing spirit have set a new standard in both our company and the marine industry,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. “I look forward to watching her future accomplishments as she continues to shape the boating landscape with her leadership.”

To view the entire list of Women Making Waves Winners, visit the outlet’s June 2023 Digital Issue: LINK. For more information about Tiara Yachts, visit tiarayachts.com .

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the Coupe and EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.

