Manchin Announces $4 Million for Six Projects to Support West Virginia Universities and Colleges

June 21, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $4,055,000 from the U.S. Department of Education for six projects that support universities and colleges in West Virginia. Senator Manchin secured this federal funding by submitting Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“West Virginia’s universities and colleges are essential to providing students with the knowledge and skills to compete in our rapidly-changing economy,” said Senator Manchin. “I am proud to secure these investments that will improve educational access, opportunities, and results for students pursuing post-secondary education. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our institutions of higher learning across the Mountain State.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests, which provide opportunities for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that directly support West Virginians, boost economic growth, and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.

Individual awards listed below: