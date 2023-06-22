Benzodiazepine APIs Market Projected to Hit USD652.8 Mn by 2031 with a 3.6% CAGR: TMR Report

The rise in the prevalence of anxiety-related illnesses is increasing the demand for benzodiazepine APIs, which are often given to treat anxiety symptoms. Furthermore, ongoing study and development activities are targeted at increasing benzodiazepine administration and effectiveness.

Anxiety disorders belong to the most prevalent mental health problems, impacting approximately 284 million people worldwide. Anxiety disorders impact over 40 million adults in the United States alone, accounting for around 18% of the population. The most widely given drugs for anxiety disorders are benzodiazepines. Because of their great incidence, benzodiazepines have seen a major surge in their use as a therapy option.

According to the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP), anxiety disorders strike approximately 14% of the European population, with certain specific nations reporting significantly higher percentages. Furthermore, according to the Asian Journal of Psychiatry, anxiety-related illnesses are the most prevalent mental illness in Asia, affecting an estimated 7.6% of the overall population.

Other diseases for which benzodiazepines are regularly used include sleeplessness, seizures, and muscle spasms. The vast range of applications for benzodiazepines is adding to its popularity, which is expected to have a positive effect on the benzodiazepine API market forecast in the coming years.

In 2022, the short acting segment is to dominate the industry in terms of duration of operation. Short-acting benzodiazepine APIs are often used for procedure sedation, where sedation must be initiated quickly. They offer temporary comfort and anxiety relief during clinical and dental treatments. As a result, growth in short-acting benzodiazepine prescriptions is expected to fuel the market throughout the projected time frame.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

During the projected period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% in the worldwide market.

The North America region is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the upcoming decades.

The lorazepam segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the upcoming decades.

In North America, the United States is projected to account for 60% of the market.

The market is expected to be valued at US$ 489.8 million in 2023.



Benzodiazepine APIs Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

The lorazepam category led the global market in 2022 in terms of product type. During the forecast period, this tendency is expected to continue. Lorazepam is frequently utilized to treat signs of anxiety and panic attacks in the short term and acutely.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries segment dominated the worldwide market on the basis of end-user in 2022. Throughout the forecast time frame, this tendency is expected to persist. The category is expected to be driven by a spike in the number of pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, as well as private testing service firms worldwide, who supply facilities to practically all hospitals, over the forecast time frame.

Advances in benzodiazepine drug delivery have increased efficiency and ease for patients. As a substitute for conventional oral administration, novel delivery modalities including transdermal patches, sublingual pills, and nose sprays have evolved. These have a speedier onset of action, greater bioavailability, and fewer side effects than benzodiazepine APIs. The introduction of sustained-release compositions has addressed the requirement for recurrent dosage by offering benzodiazepine absorption over a longer duration of time.



Benzodiazepine APIs Market: Regional Analysis

As a result of more FDA authorizations in that region, North America is likely to keep a dominant position in the worldwide benzodiazepine medicines market. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), over 40 million persons in the United States are afflicted by anxiety-related illnesses each year, with 36.9% receiving treatment.

In 2022, Asia Pacific had the greatest global market share. For the past couple of decades, the region's pharmaceutical industry, notably in nations such as India and China, has seen tremendous expansion. These nations have established themselves as key production hubs for generic drugs, especially benzodiazepine APIs.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global Benzodiazepine APIs market report:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck KGaA, LGC GmbH (LGC Science Group Holdings Limited), Nortec Química S.A., Centaur Pharmaceuticals, Eisai Co., Ltd., Global Calcium PVT LTD, Delphis Pharma, Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.), and Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Following the newest benzodiazepine APIs market developments, these companies are increasingly looking for strategic acquisitions and alliances to grow their product line.

Eisai and Astellas Pharma Inc. (Tokyo), Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Tokyo), and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Osaka, Japan) decided to collaborate in December 2022 to minimize the environmental burden in the medical packaging industry.

Eisai launched Eisai Pharmaceuticals Africa (Pty) Ltd, a medicine sales firm, as a separate entity in the Republic of South Africa in May 2022.

Benzodiazepine APIs Market: Key Segments

Product Alprazolam Bromazepam Chlordiazepoxide Clobazam Clonazepam Clorazepate Diazepam Lorazepam Midazolam Nitrazepam Oxazepam Temazepam Others

Time of Action Short Acting Intermediate Long Acting

End-user Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries CMOs Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

