USB Cable Market Overview by Application Verticals, Pricing Trends, Product Innovations, Industry Landscape 2021-2031

USB Cable Market Statistics 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Serial Bus (USB) cable is one of the most common interfaces for connecting a variety of peripherals to host device for communication and power supply. USB interfaces are found on computers, laptops, peripheral devices, smartphones, cameras, flash memory sticks, and are simple and effective for providing connectivity and relatively small and local levels of data transfer. USB cable is widely used in the telecommunication sector including data centre as they offer sufficiently fast serial data transfer mechanism at low cost and provide improved power efficiency.

USB Cable Market Statistics 2021-2031: The global USB cable market was valued at $12.73 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $69.86 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.24% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Research Sample to Gain a Truly Global Perspective with the Most Accurate Report Available on this Market Covering Major Geographies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8381

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Surge in use of smart portable devices such as smartphones, digital cameras, and gaming consoles requiring data transfer between devices for communication is the major factor that drives the market growth. However, growth of wireless technology, incompatibility of new updated devices with traditional USBs, and lack of broadcasting features in USB cables hinder the USB cable market growth.

On the contrary, use of USB cables in automobiles to connect smartphones and devices to automotive infotainment systems influence device-consumer interaction as well as use of industrial grade USB cables to transmit large amount of data by bearing mechanical stress in hazardous environments, which further boost the market revenue. Technological progression to enhance requirements of interference-free signal transmission are expected to present new pathways to USB cable industry.

New Product Launches to Flourish the Market:

Leading market players adopt necessary methods to improve quality and performance from desktop to critical infrastructure with a view to connect computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of the digital world.

Make Purchase Inquiry to Benchmark Performance Against Key Competitors: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8381

In June 2020, Tripp Lite, global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, launched USB-C high-wattage travel-friendly wall chargers that plug into a standard AC outlet and have USB-C power delivery port for connection to a device charging cable. The models are U280-W01-40C1, U280-W01-50C1, U280-W01-60C1-G with power capacities of 40W, 50W and 60W respectively that use Gallium nitride technology allowing powerful charging in small form factor.

Auto-sensing USB-C charging port quickly charges latest laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other power devices and chargers protect from overheating, overcurrent, and overcharging. It offers more efficient charging in less space than chargers with silicon technology and are ideal for travel as the plug folds into the housing for easy transport hence making it convenient for anyone who carries a charger.

Surge in Use Automotive and Industrial Applications

Nowadays automobiles have USB ports located directly on or quite close to the infotainment systems usually in the centre console or at rear seats of the vehicle. USB ports support both charging and USB data connection to mobile devices, laptops, tablets. In addition, connecting smartphones and devices to automotive infotainment systems provide information and entertainment functions such as updated navigation, messaging, media storage, streaming music by Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto. Ability to connect a mobile device to the vehicle enhances the way customers interact with their devices.

In January 2019, Xiaomi India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Xiaomi Corp., launched Mi Micro USB Braided cable in the Indian market. The sturdy and durable USB cable supports 2A fast charging and also supports fast data transfer rate of up to 480Mbps. It has a braided finish making it less prone to tangling and also has a low price. The Mi Micro USB Braided cable has a Micro USB interface with a length of 100cm.

Buy Now with 15% Discount: https://bit.ly/3Jrvyvs

USB Cable Market Report Highlights:

By Type

• USB type A

• USB type B

• USB type C

By Functionality

• USB 1.x

• USB 2.0

• USB 3.x

• USB 4

By Product Type

• USB data cable

• USB charger

• Multifunctional USB cable

By Application

• Smartphone

• Camera

• Camcorder

• Printer

• Scanner

• Computer

• TV

• Others

By Industry Vertical

• Commercial

• IT and telecommunication

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Others

By Charging Power Delivery

• 0.5 To 15W

• 15 To 27W

• 27 To 45W

• 45 To 100W

• 100 To 240W

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest Of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin Amercia, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players

FIT Hon Teng Limited (Belkin International, Inc.), Future Technology Devices International Ltd. (FTDI), Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(Xilinx Inc.), Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd., InMusic, LLC (ION Audio), NI (Digilent, Inc.), Anker Innovations Technology Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Bose Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Eaton Corporation Plc (Tripp Lite)

Have a Question? SPEAK WITH ANALYST: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8381

Key benefits of the stakeholders:

• The study gives an analytical overview of the USB Cable market forecast with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

• The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed USB Cable market analysis.

• The current USB Cable market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Questions answered in the USB Cable Market research report:

• Who are the leading market players active in the USB cable market?

• What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

• What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the USB cable market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

