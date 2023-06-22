Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Size to Reach $13.51 Billion by 2030, with 6.8% Revenue CAGR

Reports And Data

The global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) market size is expected to reach USD 13.51 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.8%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The projected Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market size on a global scale is expected to reach USD 13.51 Billion by 2030, with a forecasted revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the specified period. The growth of the NSCLC market is driven by factors such as an increase in the number of active smokers, rapid industrialization, and the rise in global pollution levels. Additionally, occupational exposure to radiation and toxins like asbestos contributes to the growing incidence of NSCLC. Workers in underground hard-rock mining and the nuclear industry face an increasing risk due to exposure to radioactive radon, an inert gas that can disperse easily through soils and rocks.

Lung cancer has resulted in a significant mortality rate worldwide, creating a demand for effective treatment options. The rapid industrial development and urbanization in Asian countries contribute to the higher prevalence of NSCLC and an increased demand for treatment. According to the American Cancer Society's 2022 statistics, NSCLC accounted for 82% of all lung cancer diagnoses in the U.S., and the overall five-year survival rate (for all Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results [SEER] stages combined) is 26%. Early-stage diagnosis can improve the five-year survival rate to 80%, which has positive implications for the prognosis of NSCLC tumors.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1475

This drives primary market leaders and government entities to focus on improving the efficacy of existing medicines and continuously innovating new therapies. The increase in funding for Research & Development (R&D), awareness initiatives, and the approval of new innovative drugs by regulatory authorities significantly contribute to the revenue growth of the NSCLC market. On May 29, 2021, Amgen announced that LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients affected by metastatic NSCLC or locally advanced NSCLC with the KRAS G12C mutation.

Segments Covered in the Report –

In terms of types, the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) market can be categorized into various subtypes, including adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, large cell carcinoma, and others. These different subtypes of NSCLC have unique characteristics and may require tailored treatment approaches for effective management.

When it comes to therapy options, NSCLC can be treated using different modalities. Chemotherapy, targeted therapy, surgery, radiotherapy, laser therapy, photodynamic therapy, immunotherapy, and other treatment methods are available. Each therapy approach has its own benefits and considerations, and the choice of treatment depends on factors such as the stage of cancer, patient's overall health, and specific characteristics of the tumor.

Furthermore, the NSCLC market is also segmented based on drug classes used in the treatment of this condition. Some of the drug classes commonly used in NSCLC treatment include angiogenesis inhibitors, epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors, kinase inhibitors, microtubule stabilizers, folate antimetabolites, PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, and others. These drugs target specific pathways or molecules involved in cancer growth and progression, offering more targeted and personalized treatment options.

With advancements in medical research and technology, the treatment landscape for NSCLC continues to evolve. New therapies and drug classes are being developed and tested to improve patient outcomes and survival rates. It is crucial for healthcare professionals to stay updated with the latest developments in NSCLC treatment to provide the best care for patients.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-market

Strategic development:

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review to Enhertu, an antibody-drug conjugate developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo. This review was given on April 19, 2022, specifically for patients with previously treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has a HER2 mutation. Enhertu has shown a tumor response rate of 54.9% and is part of an ongoing comprehensive clinical development program that evaluates its efficacy and safety in various HER2-targetable cancers, including breast, gastric, lung, and colorectal cancers.

In another collaboration, BioNTech and Regeneron have expanded their strategic partnership to advance the clinical trials of FixVac (BNT116) and Libtayo (cemiplimab) combination for the treatment of NSCLC. This collaboration, announced on March 8, 2022, aims to conduct advanced clinical trials focusing on melanoma and prostate cancer patients. By combining complementary immunotherapies, these companies are exploring new treatment options to address the medical needs in these areas with high demand for innovative therapies.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) exhibits a moderately consolidated competitive landscape, with a few key companies operating at both global and regional levels. These companies play a significant role in driving advancements in NSCLC research and development (R&D), as well as testing and commercialization of innovative products and devices.

Some of the major companies operating in the global NSCLC market include AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sanofi, and Astellas Pharma Inc. These companies have established themselves as leaders in the field and have made substantial investments in R&D to develop cutting-edge treatments and therapies for NSCLC patients.

In order to stay ahead in this competitive market, these companies actively engage in strategic alliances and collaborations with research institutions, academic organizations, and other industry players. By joining forces, they aim to accelerate the development of new treatment options and improve patient outcomes. These partnerships facilitate the exchange of knowledge, resources, and expertise, leading to the introduction of more novel and innovative products and devices in the market.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1475

Overall, the competitive landscape of the global NSCLC market is driven by the efforts of major companies that continuously strive to bring advancements in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of NSCLC. Their commitment to R&D, testing, and strategic collaborations positions them as key players in the fight against this devastating disease.

Browse for more reports:

Patient Controlled Analgesic Pump Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/patient-controlled-analgesic-pump-market

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intravenous-solutions-market

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immunoprotein-diagnostic-testing-market

Hospital Facilities Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hospital-facilities-market

Hip Replacement Implants Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hip-replacement-implants-market