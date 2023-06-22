Digital PCR Market Size (USD 1.30 Billion, Globally, by 2030) Pioneering Growth to Fulfill Healthcare Requirements

Digital PCR

Rise in the prevalence of different types of cancers such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumor drives the global digital PCR market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital PCR Market by Technology (Droplet Digital Pcr, Chip Based Digital Pcr, Beaming Digital Pcr), by Product Type (Digital Pcr Systems, Consumables And Reagents, Software And Services), by Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Forensic, And Others), by End User (Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Industries, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, Universities, And Other Organizations),: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟎𝟖.𝟖𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 and is Projected to surpass around 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏.𝟑𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, registering revenue 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟔% from 2021 to 2030

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a huge increase in demand for highly sensitive molecular diagnostic tools, which in turn, had a positive impact on the global digital PCR market.

• At the same time, the imperative requirement of the diagnostic tests for the disease has also given way to increased use of PCR technology and the launch of new PCR assay for the detection of the virus.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in the prevalence of different types of cancers such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumor drives the global digital PCR market. On the other hand, high cost of digital PCR devices and reimbursement issues with digital PCR devices restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in R&D activities for advancement in PCR technology and increase in collaboration agreements between companies for development of digital PCR are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Sysmex Corporation

• Fluidigm Corporation

• Jn medsys

• Avance Biosciences

• Merck KGAA

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• STILLA TECHNOLOGIES

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Precigenome LLC

• QIAGEN N.V

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

On the basis of technology, the droplet digital PCR segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the global digital PCR market, owing to rise in the R&D activities associated with droplet digital PCR. The chip based digital PCR segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2030. Increase in clinical trials for application of chip-based digital PCR drives the segment growth.

On the basis of product type, the digital PCR systems segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating more than half of the global digital PCR market, due to increase in number of cancer patients and upsurge in demand for molecular diagnosis. The software & services segment, however, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2030, owing to advancements in software technology.

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding nearly half of the global digital PCR market. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer, presence of key players for development of digital PCR products, and increase in number of hospitals in the region. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2030, due to surge in number of hospitals and increase in healthcare expenditure of patients across the province.

