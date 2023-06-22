Data Monetization Market Expected to Touch USD 15.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by 22.1% CAGR Growth | AMR

Data Monetization Market

Increased adoption of data monetization among telecom service providers offers a significant opportunity for market expansion.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data monetization market share generated $2.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Surge in volume of enterprise data, technological advancements in big data & analytics solutions, and rise in importance of generating new revenue streams from data volumes drive the growth of the global data monetization market. However, privacy and security concerns restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in deployment among telecom service providers and an increase in awareness regarding potential benefits of data monetization create new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading players of the global data monetization market analyzed in the research include Accenture, Adastra Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Monetize Solutions, Inc., Reltio, ALC, Optiva, Inc. (Redknee Solutions Inc.), and Mahindra ComViva.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global data monetization market based on component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment contributed to the largest share of the global data monetization industry in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the retail & e-commerce segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period.

Based on components, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Many government organizations and FinTech market players focused on generating revenue streams by monetizing the data as changes in work culture and cloud infrastructure adoption led to the continuous rise in the volume of enterprise data. This factor positively impacted the data monetization market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

• Moreover, many buyers preferred e-commerce platforms for shopping. This led to the generation of a massive amount of data. So, market players tapped into monetization opportunities.

