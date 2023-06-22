Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault, DUI, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A5002921

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/21/2023 2152 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wal-Mart, Seymour Drive, Derby VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, DUI, DLS

ACCUSED: Jade Martel

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report of an altercation that had taken place in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Seymour Drive in Derby. Investigation determined Jade Martel, age 28 of Brighton, VT, had caused injury to a family member. While on scene and interacting with Martel, troopers detected indicators of impairment. It was further revealed Martel drove a vehicle to the scene while having a criminally suspended license, as well as a requirement for an ignition interlock device that was not present in the vehicle. Martel was screened for suspicion of driving under the influence, and then taken into custody without incident. Upon completion of processing at the Derby barracks, Martel was held by the Court on $1000 bail and conditions of release. Martel will be arraigned on charges of Domestic Assault, DUI, DLS at the Orleans Criminal Court at 12:30PM on June 22, 2023.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/22/2023 12:30PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

