Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault, DUI, DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5002921
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/21/2023 2152 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wal-Mart, Seymour Drive, Derby VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, DUI, DLS
ACCUSED: Jade Martel
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report of an altercation that had taken place in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Seymour Drive in Derby. Investigation determined Jade Martel, age 28 of Brighton, VT, had caused injury to a family member. While on scene and interacting with Martel, troopers detected indicators of impairment. It was further revealed Martel drove a vehicle to the scene while having a criminally suspended license, as well as a requirement for an ignition interlock device that was not present in the vehicle. Martel was screened for suspicion of driving under the influence, and then taken into custody without incident. Upon completion of processing at the Derby barracks, Martel was held by the Court on $1000 bail and conditions of release. Martel will be arraigned on charges of Domestic Assault, DUI, DLS at the Orleans Criminal Court at 12:30PM on June 22, 2023.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/22/2023 12:30PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881