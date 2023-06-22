Submit Release
Berlin barracks / Aggravated assault, Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A3003502

RANK/TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

                             

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/21/2023 11:12 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Row & Railroad St, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

VICTIM: Josh Gillen                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wolcott, VT

 

VICTIM: Aaron Vetere

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wolcott, Vermont

 

             

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 06/21/23 the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Park Row and Railroad Street in the Town of Waterbury for a report of an altercation between multiple individuals, both juvenile and adult.  Troopers from the Berlin Barracks arrived on scene and identified two adult victims who had suffered apparent stab wounds. Those victims were subsequently transported to the UVM Medical Center for treatment. This investigation is active and ongoing.  The State Police is asking anyone with any information that may assist in their investigation to call Det. Sgt. Amber Keener at the Berlin State Police barracks or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

Vermont State Police - Berlin

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

578 Paine Tpke N,

Berlin, VT 05602

P)802-229-9191

F)802-229-2648

 

