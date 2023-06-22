Berlin barracks / Aggravated assault, Request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3003502
RANK/TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/21/2023 11:12 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Row & Railroad St, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
VICTIM: Josh Gillen
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wolcott, VT
VICTIM: Aaron Vetere
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wolcott, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/21/23 the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Park Row and Railroad Street in the Town of Waterbury for a report of an altercation between multiple individuals, both juvenile and adult. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks arrived on scene and identified two adult victims who had suffered apparent stab wounds. Those victims were subsequently transported to the UVM Medical Center for treatment. This investigation is active and ongoing. The State Police is asking anyone with any information that may assist in their investigation to call Det. Sgt. Amber Keener at the Berlin State Police barracks or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Det. Sgt. Amber Keener
Vermont State Police - Berlin
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
578 Paine Tpke N,
Berlin, VT 05602
P)802-229-9191
F)802-229-2648