Berlin barracks / Aggravated assault, Request for information

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3003502

RANK/TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/21/2023 11:12 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Row & Railroad St, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

VICTIM: Josh Gillen

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wolcott, VT

VICTIM: Aaron Vetere

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wolcott, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/21/23 the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Park Row and Railroad Street in the Town of Waterbury for a report of an altercation between multiple individuals, both juvenile and adult. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks arrived on scene and identified two adult victims who had suffered apparent stab wounds. Those victims were subsequently transported to the UVM Medical Center for treatment. This investigation is active and ongoing. The State Police is asking anyone with any information that may assist in their investigation to call Det. Sgt. Amber Keener at the Berlin State Police barracks or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

