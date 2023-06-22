Global Manual Resuscitators Market to Reach USD 40.76 Bn by 2032 with 13% CAGR, Driven by Rising Respiratory Disorders

Reports And Data

The global manual resuscitators market size was USD 13.57 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 40.76 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Manual Resuscitators Market had a value of USD 13.57 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 40.76 Billion by 2032, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period. The primary driver behind the growth of market revenue is the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and disorders, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), asthma affects approximately 235 million individuals worldwide, and respiratory disorders contribute to 10% of global fatalities. The aging population, which is more susceptible to respiratory illnesses, further fuels the demand for manual resuscitators.

Manufacturers are consistently striving to develop manual resuscitators that are more efficient and user-friendly. Silicone-based manual resuscitators have gained popularity due to their flexibility, durability, and compatibility with various disinfectants. Additionally, premium portable manual resuscitators are being designed to be used in ambulances, emergency situations, and disaster relief efforts. These advancements contribute to the growth of market revenue.

Segments Covered in the Report

The manual resuscitators market analysis provides comprehensive coverage of various segments, including revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The market segments covered in the analysis are categorized based on type outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of type outlook, the manual resuscitators market is segmented into adult, pediatric, and infant resuscitators. Each segment caters to specific age groups and their respective requirements for respiratory support.

Regarding the end-use outlook, the market caters to various healthcare facilities. This includes hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), which are key users of manual resuscitators in providing emergency respiratory care to patients.

The regional scope of the market analysis covers several key regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region has its own unique market dynamics, regulations, and healthcare systems, which influence the demand and adoption of manual resuscitators.

The comprehensive analysis of the manual resuscitators market encompasses a range of factors such as revenue forecasts, competitive landscape, growth drivers, and emerging trends. This in-depth evaluation allows stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market landscape and make informed decisions about investments, product development, and market expansion strategies.

Strategic development:

In 2021, Vyaire Medical Inc. introduced the AirLife Resuscitation Bag, an innovative manual resuscitator. This new device features a lightweight construction, improved grip, and a transparent ventilation pouch, enhancing visibility during resuscitation procedures.

Teleflex Incorporated unveiled the Rusch Resuscitator Bag in 2020, emphasizing patient safety with its compact design, clear ventilation bag, and utilization of premium latex-free materials. These features contribute to an enhanced user experience and ensure optimal care for patients.

In an effort to improve access to emergency medical care in sub-Saharan Africa, Laerdal Medical and First Aid Africa established a partnership in 2020. As part of this collaboration, Laerdal Medical supplies manual resuscitators and other medical resources to support First Aid Africa in their mission.

Smiths Medical introduced the Pneupac ParaPAC Plus in 2020, a versatile manual resuscitator designed to accommodate a wide range of patient demographics. With its lightweight design and customizable ventilation settings, this product offers adaptability and ease of use for healthcare professionals.

In 2020, Medline Industries, Inc. initiated a collaboration with Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) to enhance the availability of their manual resuscitators. By partnering with BD, Medline Industries aims to expand healthcare providers' access to high-quality manual resuscitators, ensuring efficient and reliable respiratory support for patients.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the manual resuscitators market features several key players vying for market share and driving innovation in the industry. Here are some notable companies shaping the market:

Laerdal Medical, known for its commitment to healthcare education and training, offers a range of manual resuscitators that prioritize patient safety and user convenience. Their products are designed with advanced features to ensure effective resuscitation outcomes.

Teleflex Incorporated is a global medical technology company that focuses on providing solutions for critical care and surgical applications. Their manual resuscitators boast user-friendly designs and incorporate premium materials for enhanced patient safety.

Medline Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, has established itself as a prominent player in the manual resuscitators market. Their collaboration with Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) further strengthens their position, aiming to improve accessibility to high-quality manual resuscitators for healthcare providers.

Vyaire Medical Inc. is dedicated to developing innovative respiratory care solutions. Their manual resuscitators feature lightweight construction, improved grip, and enhanced visibility, catering to the evolving needs of healthcare professionals.

Smiths Medical offers adaptable manual resuscitators designed to accommodate different patient demographics. With customizable ventilation settings and a lightweight design, their products provide flexibility and ease of use.

Other significant players in the market include Allied Healthcare Products Inc., ResMed, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, and Cardinal Health. These companies contribute to the competitive landscape by offering a wide range of manual resuscitators tailored to various healthcare settings and patient requirements.

In this dynamic market, competition among these key players drives the development of more efficient and user-friendly manual resuscitators, ultimately benefiting healthcare providers and patients in need of respiratory support.

In conclusion, the global Manual Resuscitators Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.