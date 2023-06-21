Senate Bill 838 Printer's Number 934
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - (1) If a party objects to all or any component of the
probation status report, the court shall hold a probation
review conference as otherwise provided by this subsection
and shall notify the defendant, the Commonwealth and any
victim registered with either the Pennsylvania Office of
Victim Advocate or a county victim witness program of the
date of the probation review conference.
(2) If none of the parties entitled to the probation
status report object to the recommendation contained in the
report within 30 days, upon evidence satisfactory to the
court that the probation status report was sent to each party
entitled to receive the probation status report, the
probation review conference shall be deemed waived. The court
shall enter an order memorializing the recommendation
contained in the probation status report and so notify the
defendant, the Commonwealth and any victim registered with
either the Pennsylvania Office of Victim Advocate or a county
victim witness program. The court may enter the order even if
the defendant's probation, sentence or plea of guilty was the
result of an agreement between the Commonwealth and the
defendant.
(f) Termination of probation.--
(1) Except as provided in subsection (g), immediately
following the probation review conference, the court shall
terminate probation unless the court finds:
(i) by clear and convincing evidence that the
conduct of the defendant while on probation created an
identifiable threat to public safety, including
consideration of whether the defendant is the subject of
an active protection from abuse order under 23 Pa.C.S.
