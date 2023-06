Senate Bill 260 Printer's Number 935

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - electronic, mechanical or other device that has been approved

under 18 Pa.C.S. § 5706(b)(4) (relating to exceptions to

prohibitions in possession, sale, distribution, manufacture or

advertisement of electronic, mechanical or other devices) in a

course approved by the Pennsylvania State Police shall be an

investigative or law enforcement officer as defined under 18

Pa.C.S. § 5702 (relating to definitions). The agent may wear an

electronic, mechanical or other device in the performance of

official duties.

(3) A COMMUNICATION MADE IN THE PRESENCE OF AN AGENT AS

DEFINED IN 61 PA.C.S. § 6101 (RELATING TO DEFINITIONS) WHO:

(I) IS CLEARLY IDENTIFIABLE AS BEING ON OFFICIAL

DUTY;

(II) IS USING AN ELECTRONIC, MECHANICAL OR OTHER

DEVICE THAT HAS BEEN APPROVED UNDER SECTION 5706(B)(4) TO

INTERCEPT A WIRE, ELECTRONIC OR ORAL COMMUNICATION IN THE

COURSE OF OFFICIAL DUTIES; AND

(III) HAS RECEIVED TRAINING ON THE DEVICE SPECIFIED

UNDER SUBPARAGRAPH (II).

(4) A COMMUNICATION MADE IN THE PRESENCE OF AN

INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYED BY THE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONS AND

INTELLIGENCE WITHIN THE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS WHO:

(I) HOLDS A POLICE OFFICER COMMISSION IN ACCORDANCE

WITH SECTION 1 OF THE ACT OF MAY 21, 1943 (P.L.469,

NO.210), ENTITLED "AN ACT PROVIDING FOR COMMISSIONING AS

POLICE OFFICERS CERTAIN EMPLOYES OF INSTITUTIONS

MAINTAINED IN WHOLE OR IN PART BY THE COMMONWEALTH;

CONFERRING UPON THEM THE POWERS OF CONSTABLES IN CERTAIN

CASES; AND IMPOSING DUTIES ON WARDENS AND KEEPERS OF

JAILS, POLICE STATIONS AND LOCK-UPS";

