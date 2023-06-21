Senate Bill 538 Printer's Number 936
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 581
PRINTER'S NO. 936
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
538
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN AND CAPPELLETTI, APRIL 4, 2023
SENATOR REGAN, LAW AND JUSTICE, AS AMENDED, JUNE 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84, No.16), entitled "An
act establishing a medical marijuana program; providing for
patient and caregiver certification and for medical marijuana
organization registration; imposing duties on the Department
of Health; providing for a tax on medical marijuana
organization gross receipts; establishing the Medical
Marijuana Program Fund; establishing the Medical Marijuana
Advisory Board; establishing a medical marijuana research
program; imposing duties on the Department of Corrections,
the Department of Education and the Department of Human
Services; and providing for academic clinical research
centers and for penalties and enforcement," in preliminary
provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in
program, further providing for lawful use of medical
marijuana and for unlawful use of medical marijuana.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 103 of the act of April 17, 2016 (P.L.84,
No.16), known as the Medical Marijuana Act, is amended by adding
a definition DEFINITIONS to read:
Section 103. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25