Senate Bill 37 Printer's Number 939

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - prohibiting use of interactive mobile device) concurrently with

a violation of subsection (a) for an offense committed at the

same time and place.

(h) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Driving." Operating a motor vehicle on a highway, including

while the motor vehicle is temporarily stationary because of

traffic, a traffic control device or other momentary delay. The

term does not include operating a motor vehicle if the driver

moved the vehicle to the side of or off of a highway and halted

in a location where the vehicle can safely remain stationary.

"Electronic device." The term includes, but is not limited

to, a cellular telephone, personal digital assistant, pager,

computer or any other device used to input, write, send, receive

or read text or images.

"Texting." Manually entering alphanumeric text into or

reading text from an electronic device. The following shall

apply:

(1) The term includes, but is not limited to, short

message service, emailing, instant messaging, a command or

request to access an Internet web page, pressing more than a

single button to initiate or terminate a voice communication

using a mobile telephone or engaging in any other form of

electronic text retrieval or entry, for present or future

communication.

(2) The term does not include:

(i) Inputting, selecting or reading information on a

global positioning system or navigation system.

(ii) Pressing a single button to initiate or

20230SB0037PN0939 - 10 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30