Senate Bill 37 Printer's Number 939
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - prohibiting use of interactive mobile device) concurrently with
a violation of subsection (a) for an offense committed at the
same time and place.
(h) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Driving." Operating a motor vehicle on a highway, including
while the motor vehicle is temporarily stationary because of
traffic, a traffic control device or other momentary delay. The
term does not include operating a motor vehicle if the driver
moved the vehicle to the side of or off of a highway and halted
in a location where the vehicle can safely remain stationary.
"Electronic device." The term includes, but is not limited
to, a cellular telephone, personal digital assistant, pager,
computer or any other device used to input, write, send, receive
or read text or images.
"Texting." Manually entering alphanumeric text into or
reading text from an electronic device. The following shall
apply:
(1) The term includes, but is not limited to, short
message service, emailing, instant messaging, a command or
request to access an Internet web page, pressing more than a
single button to initiate or terminate a voice communication
using a mobile telephone or engaging in any other form of
electronic text retrieval or entry, for present or future
communication.
(2) The term does not include:
(i) Inputting, selecting or reading information on a
global positioning system or navigation system.
(ii) Pressing a single button to initiate or
