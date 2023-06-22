Vietjet fleet to be equipped with upgraded seats

VIETNAM, June 22 -

PARIS — Low-cost carrier Vietjet and France-based company Safran Seats signed a deal at the 2023 International Paris Air Show that is taking place at Paris-Le Bourget Airport from June 19 to 25.

In the presence of Vietnamese Ambassador Đinh Toàn Thắng and leaders of Safran Group, Vietjet CEO Đinh Việt Phương and his Safran Seats counterpart Victoria Foy inked a commercial contract under which the French side will supply the Z200, a new and modern economy class seat series, for 120 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft of the Vietjet fleet.

The first aircraft with the seat is planned for delivery to Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of Vietjet in Thailand, starting in mid-2024.

The Z200 is the latest addition to Safran Seats range for short and medium-haul economy class seats. This new generation is one kilogram lighter than the previous one and will contribute to the airline’s long-term sustainability objective of reducing fuel costs and carbon emissions.

Vietjet reportedly has chosen options dedicated to passengers’ connectivity needs aboard the aircraft. These seats include a PED (portable electronic device) holder and USB ports and combine comfort, lightness, and durability. Notably, the Z200 Efficient+ configuration brings to airlines an optimised total cost of ownership thanks to its low weight, parts quantity reduction, and ease of maintenance.

The Paris Air Show has been a major event in the global aviation industry for more than a century. It is held at Paris-Le Bourget Airport every odd year by the SIAE, a subsidiary of the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS).

This year, its 54th edition attracted more than 2,450 businesses from 49 countries, including large aircraft producers, engine manufacturers, and airlines from around the world. Orders and contracts signed at the event are expected to surpass US$140 billion in value. — VNS