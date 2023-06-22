Gamuda Land project wins international prize

VIETNAM, June 22 -

HCM CITY — Celadon Sports & Resort Club, a sports complex project of Gamuda Land, was recently honoured in the real estate purpose-built category of the FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence 2023 awards.

This is the fourth time a Gamuda Land project in Việt Nam has been honored by FIABCI in the international arena.

The FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence is one of the most prestigious international awards in the real estate industry honoring the world's leading real estate projects.

“With Gamuda Land, sustainable development is always the main philosophy when we implement any project. We are committed to making continuous efforts to create long-term value, improve the quality of life for the community and contribute to the development of the beautiful country of Vietnam, while continuing to invest resources and expand its business with promising plans in the near future,” said Liew Bing Fooi, chairman of Gamuda Land Vietnam.

Celadon Sports & Resort Club is built as an important part of Celadon City's master plan with the model of a multi-disciplinary complex meeting resort standards with the aim of creating a healthy community gathering place.

The project is the first sports center in HCM City operated entirely by solar energy. This is also a highlight, raising the name of Celadon City in particular and Gamuda Land in general as a "pioneer" in sustainable development.

With a total area of more than 5.4 hectares, Celadon Sports & Resort Club is fully equipped with modern facilities to serve the needs of the Celadon City community and more than 500,000 residents for physical training and sports, such as gym, yoga, swimming, tennis, football and basketball.

Entering the Vietnamese market in 2007, Gamuda Land has previously been recognised with two award winning master plans: Gamuda City, with a scale of 274 hectares in Hoàng Mai District, Hà Nội, and Celadon City, with an area of 82 hectares in the Tân Phú District, HCM City.

After more than a decade of achieving great success in Việt Nam's real estate market, the urban developer from Malaysia continues to expand its business scale, allocating new land funds to implement Quick Turnaround projects.

Gamuda Land is one of the pioneer real estate enterprises in compliance with ESG criteria, bringing environmental, social and corporate governance factors into its investment and sustainable development strategy. — VNS