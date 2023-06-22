Digital workforce platform launched

VIETNAM, June 22 -

HÀ NỘI — A digital workforce platform was launched on Wednesday by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), through the programme “Human Resources for Innovation – Startup Ecosystem” (USAID WISE).

The online platform nhanlucso.org.vn was built by leading experts in the IT industry to provide an information system on IT career paths and equip future employees with essential skills for the new era of the industry.

Digital Workforce is one of a series of activities to support Việt Nam with its national strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution by 2030.

Through the platform, people will have overviews of hundreds of professional positions in the IT industry, as well as a distinct promotion path for each job position with corresponding income levels; required skills and certifications related to each position; and recommended prestigious training institutions in the industry. It will also provide the latest news related to job opportunities and professional knowledge and diverse perspectives to help young people develop their careers.

Speaking at the event, NIC Director Vũ Quốc Huy noted that in the past, NIC coordinated with three reputable human resources companies in Việt Nam –Navigos/Vietnamworks, TopCV, and JobHopin – and collaborated with USAID WISE to jointly build the digital human resource platform. It was one of the first platforms to provide detailed information about personnel in the field of ICT.

He said the platform will provide general and specific knowledge about the job market, thereby helping to build a trend of career development in young people in the future. Employers can also learn to use labour resources effectively and appropriately in response to fluctuations in the labour market.

Phan Vinh Quang, Head of the USAID WISE research team, said that in the national digital transformation roadmap, the Prime Minister approved the project "Raising awareness, popularising skills and developing human resources for national digital transformation by 2025, with a vision to 2030", which affirms the Government's attention to IT-equipped human resources in the coming period. — VNS