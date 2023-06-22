Submit Release
Hi-tech agriculture, seeds expo sprouts in HCM City

VIETNAM, June 22 -  

HCM CITY — The ninth Seeds and Hi-Tech Agriculture Exhibition is taking place at Bình Phú Park in HCM City’s District 6.

It features 300 booths showcasing high-quality agricultural produce, hi-tech farming models, new seedlings, bio-tech products, ornamental trees, fresh and processed produce, and food and agricultural equipment.

Models of ornamental fish farming and products under the national One Commune One Product programme and from start-up businesses, and the achievements of scientific and technological research are also on display.

The event is a platform for local farm producers, co-operatives, enterprises in the agricultural sector, and organisations to enhance co-operation, seek partnerships and boost trade.

Many other activities are also being held within the framework of the fair, including an ornamental fish contest, seminars on how to support start-ups and small businesses in agriculture and protection of the Sài Gòn River’s aquatic resources.

The fair, organised by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, will run until June 25. —VNS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

