Baby Products & Toy Expo to open in HCM City

The Việt Nam International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE) 2023 will take place for the second time in HCM City from July 19-21.

IBTE 2023 will be organised alongside two other expos, namely Việt Nam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE) and the Việt Nam International Gifts & Housewares Expo (IGHE).

The three exhibitions, with up to 500 booths, will be organised by VINEXAD and CHAOUY EXPO, in collaboration with the Việt Nam Association of Consumer Goods Development (VACOD) and the Việt Nam Electronic Business Association (VEIA).

IBTE 2023 will present 200 factories specialising in exporting products for mothers and babies, including toys and other products for kids under 14.

(IBTE) will help companies connect to customers, with the long-term goal of making IBTE the most influential and professional B2B exhibition for toys and children's products in Southeast Asia.

The market for children's products in Việt Nam has an annual turnover of more than US$7 billion. Children under 14 account for nearly 40 per cent of the country's 97 million people.

The Vietnamese toy market is growing rapidly thanks to improvements in living standards and a growing middle-class. VNS