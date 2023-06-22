PHILIPPINES, June 22 - Press Release

June 22, 2023 Gatchalian wants institutionalized local summits to discuss education challenges Senator Win Gatchalian is proposing to institutionalize the holding of local education summits at least once a year to discuss issues, reforms, and programs. Gatchalian made this proposal in the 21st Century School Boards Act (Senate Bill No. 155), where he sought to strengthen the role of local government units (LGUs) in improving the delivery and quality of education. The proposed measure seeks to assign additional roles to the local school board, one of which is the holding of education summits to consult community members on issues and guide the prioritization of the Special Education Fund's (SEF) allocation. "Mahalaga ang pagsasagawa ng education summit sa ating mga local government units upang masuri natin ang mga hamong kinakaharap. Magiging daan din ang mga summit na ito upang matalakay ang mga solusyon at mga repormang kinakailangan upang maabot natin ang bawat bata at matiyak na makatatanggap sila ng dekalidad na edukasyon," said Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Other proposed functions of the local school board under the measure are the formulation and institution of education reforms, which will be measured through the following indicators: participation rates of students; number of drop-outs and out-of-school youth; cohort survival rates; achievement scores in national tests or assessment tools and other standardized test scores; establishment of child development centers; and support to special needs education, Alternative Learning System (ALS), and the Parent Effectiveness Service Program, among others. The bill also proposes to broaden the use of the SEF to cover the salaries and wages of teachers, non-teaching personnel, and pre-school teachers. The broadened use of the SEF will also cover educational research, the acquisition of books, learning materials, and information and communications technology (ICT) packages, and the implementation of ALS program, among others. The expanded use of the SEF will also include the conduct of education summits, community town hall meetings, discussions, and consultations on information, issues, and concerns related to education. Gatchalian recently participated in the First Provincial Education Summit in Basilan, where he called for an enhanced back-to-school campaign amid low enrollment in the region. Gatchalian nais ng regular na 'local summit' para matalakay ang mga hamon sa edukasyon Iminumungkahi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na gawing institutionalized ang mga lokal na education summit kada taon upang talakayin ang mga isyu, reporma, at mga programa sa sektor. Ang naturang mungkahi ay bahagi ng 21st Century School Boards Act (Senate Bill No. 155) na layong patatagin ang papel ng mga local government units (LGUs) sa paghahatid at pag-angat ng kalidad ng edukasyon. Papalawigin ang papel ng local school board sa ilalim ng panukalang batas. Isa sa mga magiging bagong responsibilidad na ito ang pagsasagawa ng mga education summit upang makonsulta ang mga miyembro ng komunidad ukol sa mga isyu at gabayan ang mga prayoridad sa paglalaan ng Special Education Fund (SEF). "Mahalaga ang pagsasagawa ng education summit sa ating mga local government units upang masuri natin ang mga hamong kinakaharap. Magiging daan din ang mga summit na ito upang matalakay ang mga solusyon at mga repormang kinakailangan upang maabot natin ang bawat bata at matiyak na makatatanggap sila ng dekalidad na edukasyon," ani Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Bahagi din ng mga iminumungkahing tungkulin ng local school board ang pagbabalangkas at pagpapatupad ng mga reporma sa edukasyon na susukatin sa mga batayang tulad ng participation rate ng mga mag-aaral, bilang ng drop-outs at mga out-of-school youth, cohort survival rates, achievement scores sa mga national tests, assessment tools, at iba pang standardized test scores. Gagawin ding sukatan ang paglikha ng mga child development centers at suporta sa special needs education, Alternative Learning System (ALS), at Parent Effectiveness Service Program. Isinusulong din ng panukalang batas ang pagpapalawig sa paggamit ng SEF upang maging saklaw ang sahod ng mga guro, non-teaching personnel, at pre-school teachers. Magiging saklaw din ng pinalawig na paggamit ng SEF ang education research, pagbili ng mga aklat, mga gamit sa pagtuturo, information and communications technology (ICT) packages, at ang pagpapatupad ng ALS. Magiging bahagi rin ng pinalawig na paggamit ng SEF ang pagsasagawa ng mga education summits, community town hall meetings, discussions, at mga konsultasyon sa impormasyon at mga isyung may kinalaman sa edukasyon. Nakibahagi kamakailan si Gatchalian sa First Provincial Education Summit sa Basilan, kung saan nanawagan siya ng back-to-school campaign upang tugunan ang mababang enrollment sa rehiyon.