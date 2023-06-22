STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON MAHARLIKA BILL

I leave it to the constitutional lawyers to determine whether there are constitutional issues. Pero sa totoo lang, above and beyond the specific technical issue, what this speaks volumes about is the inordinate rush to pass a bill just to acquiesce to the wishes of the Executive. Nagkandaugaga kaya tuloy andaming palpak.

May mga pagkakataon ang mayorya na ayusin ito -- immediately after the third reading vote, during a Bicam that wasn't held. Pero hindi ito ginawa ng Senate and House leadership, and if history will take the legislature of the 19th congress to task for it, then so be it.