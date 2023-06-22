Medical Tourism Market Size (USD 273.72 Billion by 2027) Pioneering Growth to Fulfill Healthcare Requirements

Medical Tourism Market forecast

Affordable good quality care, accessible information and care, and support from government agencies and associations fuel the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The process of traveling outside the country of residence to avail medical treatment and care is known as medical tourism. Medical tourists avail different treatments such as cancer treatment, cardiovascular treatment, neurological treatment, and fertility treatment. The escalation in healthcare costs associated in developed countries has forced individuals to seek for affordable alternatives. This boosts the growth of the global medical tourism market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type (Dental Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032.” According to the report, the global Medical Tourism Market Size was Valued at USD 104.68 billion in 2019 and is Projected to Garner USD 273.72 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

• The global medical tourism industry has been through an unprecedented disruption during the Covid-19 outbreak, which resulted in uncertainty in demand for various medical products and industrial applications.

• Prolonged lockdown, on the other hand, disrupted the supply chain which affected the manufacturing processes as well as created shortage of raw materials.

• China and India, which are amongst the major medical tourism destinations have undergone adverse impact due to the Covid-19 outbreak and country-wise lockdown. Also, travel restrictions and postponement of cross-border travels further affected the medical tourism market.

• The government bodies, however, are now initiating to loosen up the regulations, which may assist the industry to recoup soon.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Affordable good quality care, accessible information and care, and support from government agencies and associations fuel the growth of the global medical tourism market. On the other hand, limited coverage, lengthy partial reimbursement by payers, and difficulties related to travel, language barriers, and VISA approval issues impede the market growth. However, overseas promotion offers and wide hospital networks under insurance coverage for cashless transactions usher a plethora of opportunities in the near future.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Based on technology, the cancer treatment segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, with nearly one-fifth of the global medical tourism market. This is attributed to increase in the number of cross-border travelers seeking quality cancer treatment and reduced cost in different countries. On the other hand, the orthopedic treatment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Orthopedic treatment is one of the widely performed services globally. This factor drives the growth of the segment.

Based on region, the global medical tourism market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2019, with more than one-third of the market. Additionally, the region is also anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. This is owing to the availability of quality care at relatively low cost of treatments, inexpensive flights, and an increase in marketing & online consumer information about the accessibility of medical services. At the same time, the market across North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

