Avocado Puree Market is Forecasted to Top US$ 726.6 million at 4.3% CAGR by 2031

Increase in busy lifestyle of consumers, surge in ready-to-eat baby food sales, & superior flavor of prepared infant foods drive the global avocado puree market

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Avocado Puree Market report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The avocado puree market size was valued at $480.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $726.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. Avocado is usually found in the warm and tropical climate of Mexico and Central & South America. It serves as a rich source of monosaturated fats. It is used as an active ingredient in salads, savory dishes, desserts, and milkshakes. It is rich in potassium; fiber; and vitamins such as A, B, C, E, and K. Moreover, avocados contain phytochemicals such as beta-carotene, lycopene, beta-sitosterol, and anti-oxidants.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players studied in Avocado Puree Market are DMH Ingredients Inc., Ferreiro and Company, Florigin Limited, Florigin Limited, Lemon concentrate S.L.U, Markon, SFI Rotterdam BV, Stonehill Produce, Simped Foods Pty Ltd, The Berry Man, The Food Fellas, The Wilatta Group, and Wholly Guacamole.

By category, the conventional segment is expected to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period. The conventional segment is estimated to reach $241.3 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

By application, the infant food held the major Avocado Puree Market Sharein the market in 2021. Infant formula consists of various nutrients, such as carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and others (linoleic acid, prebiotic, and others), that are fed to babies for their overall development.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global avocado puree market based on Category, Application, Sales channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> On the basis of category, the conventional segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

-> On the basis of application, the infant formula segment was the dominating segment in 2021.

-> On the basis of sales channel, the direct sales channel segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, with the CAGR of 5.2%.

-> On the basis of region, LAMEA is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with the CAGR of 5.9%.

Based on category, the organic segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global avocado puree market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the conventional segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

